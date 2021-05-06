Leeanne M. Krecic's Let's Play Webtoon Comic Now Live-Action TV Show

Leeanne M. Krecic is the creator of the romance webcomic Let's Play, on the Webtoon platform, running since 2016, and now with a weekly subscription audience of almost four million. It is due to return for a third season this year.

Sam wants to be a game developer, but before her career can get started, a popular gaming personality posts a video of himself playing her first game and gives it a bad review. To make matters worse, she soon finds out he's her new neighbor! A story about gaming, memes, and social anxiety. Come for the plot, stay for the doggo.

The comic book is now being adapted as a live-action TV series from LA-based production company Allnighter, and will be executive produced by Bleeding Cool-familiar names Allnighter's Amanda Kruse, Dinesh Shamdasani, and Hunter Gorinson alongside series creator Leeanne M. Krecic and former Webtoon EIC, Tom Akel who, as Akel Entertainment, acts as Leeanne's agent.

Speculators, this is probably the link you want, followed by this.

Leeanne M. Krecic says "I created Let's Play because I was looking for characters like me – die-hard gamers, heartfelt romantics, and young women with dreams of success on their own terms – but couldn't find them represented anywhere in the pop culture of the moment. So, I decided that was a story that I would have to tell for myself. On its surface, Let's Play is a love triangle, but it's also a contemporary, emotionally sophisticated reinvention of the form – one that soon will allow young women to see the loves, aspirations, and setbacks of people like themselves celebrated on screen at long last."

Let's Play embraces, explores, and satirizes gaming culture through the eyes of a 20-something, female video game developer and launched as an online webcomic serial in 2016 on Webtoon, the largest digital comics platform in the world. It now has a subscriber base of more than 3.8 million weekly readers, making it the most successful series on Webtoon and coming close to the numbers that Asterix, Raina Telegemeier, and Dav Pilkey get for their print comics.

Let's Play also crowdfunded two published volumes, totally over a million dollars in donated income. The series continues to be available for free on Webtoon right here.

"Let's Play has an incredible fanbase of ardent readers – the vast majority of them, young women – who have found within it exactly what Leeanne hoped to create: a community. I am one of them myself and discovering Let's Play was a revelation," said Allnighter co-founder and producer Amanda Kruse. "It's an absolute honor to play a role in helping bring this story to screen."

All three of Allnighter's co-founders are former senior executives at Hivemind, the production company behind Netflix's The Witcher and the recently announced World Of Darkness adaptation from Eric Heisserer and Christine Boylan.

Allnighter's other upcoming projects include previously Hivemind-announced comics-to-TV projects, The Strange Talent Of Luther Strode, Gideon Falls, and Weird Fantasy.

Allnighter was founded in 2020 by Dinesh Shamdasani, Amanda Kruse, and Hunter Gorinson and most recently produced Bloodshot. Shamdasani previously led Valiant as CEO & Chief Creative Officer from the company's successful relaunch through Valiant's sale to DMG in 2018.