Eisner-Nominated Webcomic Let's Play Dominates On Kickstarter

Webcomic creator Leeanne M. Krecic, known on her platform of choice Webtoon as Mongie, is currently redefining what a Kickstarter stretch goal can be. The campaign to fund the second volume of Mongie's Let's Play webcomic is absolutely soaring on Kickstarter, with a current total of $158,881 raised of a set $10,000 goal… and there are still twenty-eight days to go for this blockbuster campaign.

Here's how Leeanne M. Krecic pitches the Eisner-nominated Let's Play:

She's young, single and about to achieve her dream of creating incredible videogames. But then life throws her a one-two punch: a popular streamer gives her first game a scathing review. Even worse she finds out that same troublesome critic is now her new neighbor! A funny, sexy and all-too-real story about gaming, memes and social anxiety. Come for the plot, stay for the doggo.

Let's Play has been in production since 2016 and has amassed over one million weekly readers on Webtoon. Krecic's engaging story, which is both romantic and funny, works in tandem with her anime-inspired art style to make readers all for her cast of dynamic characters. Due to the popularity of the series on Webtoon, Let's Play has captivated the hearts and minds of comics fans internationally. With such a huge audience, it makes sense that Krecic's campaign soared past the initial goal in a mere seven minutes of being live on Kickstarter. This avalanche of support has not only funded Volume Two but has also unlocked preproduction for the upcoming Let's Play Volume Three. And just think… if, just a few days in, another full volume is already in the works, what will the next twenty-eight days entail?

Volume One and Two of Let's Play can currently be tracked on Kickstarter, as the campaign continues to succeed, demonstrating the power of indie comics when creators take their careers into their own hands.