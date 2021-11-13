Legends Of The Dark Knight #7 Preview: It Belongs in a Museum, Batman

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews… again… because Diamond still can't get their **** together. What did you click on, Steve?! What did you do?! Anyway, the show must go on, amirite? Batman plunders a cultural treasure in this preview of Legends of the Dark Knight #7, in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday. Will Batman stop at nothing to pursue his goal of beating the crap out of mentally ill criminals while dressed like a bat? Check out the preview below.

LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT #7

DC Comics

0921DC153

0921DC154 – LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHT #7 CVR B JORGE FORNES CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Brandon Easton (A/CA) Karl Mostert

In "Catechism," Batman heads to Rome to stop Ra's al Ghul and the League of Assassins from getting their hands on an ancient artifact that they want to use to increase the power of the Lazarus Pits. What Batman doesn't know is that the artifact is already under the protection of the Order of St. Dumas, specifically Azrael! From the creative team of critically acclaimed writer Brandon Easton and rising-star artist Karl Mostert!

In Shops: 11/16/2021

SRP: $3.99

