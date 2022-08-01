Legion of X #4 Preview: Nigthcrawler Does WHAT With His Tail?!

If you were wondering whether Nightcrawler uses his tail during sex, then this preview of Legion of X #4 is for you. It's described in great detail. We're in the horny era of mutant comics. Get used to it. Check out the preview below.

Legion of X #4

by Si Spurrier & Jan Bazaldua, cover by Dike Ruan

A PACT WITH A GOD IS A BARGAIN WITH ONE'S SOUL! The Skinjacker is once again out on the loose, body-jumping at an astounding pace and bringing the inhabitants of Krakoa to their breaking point. As the pressure to hunt down Switch and the Arakkii fugitive god reaches an all-time high, Nightcrawler and Zsen make discoveries about the case and themselves that could change the course of the investigation in unforeseeable ways.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 03, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620254600411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.