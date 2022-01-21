Image Comics' Full April 2022 Solicitations & Solicits – Lego Agogo!

Here are the full Image Comics April 2022 solicits and solicitations, including… Ninjago Lego? What a 30th anniversary year it will be for Image Comics. But we begin with blood-stained teeth…

BLOOD-STAINED TEETH #1 – GEM OF THE MONTH

WRITER / COVER A: CHRISTIAN WARD

ARTIST / COVER B: PATRIC REYNOLDS

COVER C: DECLAN SHALVEY

COVER D: BLANK

COVER E VIRGIN B&W VARIANT (1:25): PATRIC REYNOLDS

COVER F (1:50): JAMIE McKELVIE

COVER G (1:100): CHRISTIAN WARD

APRIL 27 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

SERIES PREMIERE

CHRISTIAN WARD, the Eisner Award-winning co-creator of ODY-C, Invisible Kingdom, and Machine Gun Wizards, returns to Image with red-hot artist PATRIC REYNOLDS (The Mask) for an all-new ONGOING SERIES—a fast-paced 100 Bullets-style crime saga with fangs!

Atticus Sloane—misanthrope, criminal, asshole, and vampire—lives in a world where blood isn't the only thing vamps crave. And for the right price, he'll make you a vampire too. After all, immortality isn't cheap.

LEGO® NINJAGO®: GARMADON #1 (OF 5) – GEM OF THE MONTH

WRITER / ARTIST / COVERS A & B: TRI VUONG

APRIL 6 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / E / $3.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE

The All-New LEGO® NINJAGO® Comic Book Series Starts HERE!

Perfect for fans new and old alike, an official new chapter of the LEGO NINJAGO universe begins here.

Far away from Ninjago City, a village is terrorized by a mysterious new threat when they're saved by a stranger with incredible powers known as…Garmadon, Lord of Destruction?!

Has Garmadon turned over a new leaf since his disappearance, or is this just the first step in his master plan of finally defeating Master Wu and the ninja forever?

The first collaboration between the LEGO Group and Skybound kicks off from rising star writer/artist TRI VUONG (EVERYDAY HERO MACHINE BOY)!

LEGO, the LEGO logo, the Brick and Knob configurations, the Minifigure and NINJAGO are trademarks and/or copyrights of the LEGO Group. ©2022 The LEGO Group. All rights reserved.

A TOWN CALLED TERROR #1

WRITER: STEVE NILES

ARTIST / COVER A: SZYMON KUDRANSKI

COVER B: TONY S. DANIEL & SZYMON KUDRANSKI

APRIL 13 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

SERIES PREMIERE

"A MESSAGE FROM HOME," Part One

Henry West is brutally kidnapped in the middle of the night while his wife Julie watches, terrified. Henry awakens to the reality of his whereabouts, but Julie, with no evidence of the phantom crime, is unable to get help to search for him. A new series from the minds of cutting-edge horror creators STEVE NILES (30 Days of Night) and SZYMON KUDRANSKI (SPAWN, The Punisher).

IMAGE! #1 (OF 12)

WRITERS: GEOFF JOHNS, DECLAN SHALVEY, WYATT KENNEDY, SKOTTIE YOUNG, MIRKA ANDOLFO, BRENDEN FLETCHER & KYLE HIGGINS

ARTISTS: ANDREA MUTTI, DECLAN SHALVEY, LUANA VECCHIO, MIRKA ANDOLFO, BABS TARR & DANIELE DI NICUOLO

COVER: MARCELO COSTA & IGOR MONTI

APRIL 13 / 64 PAGES / FC / M / $5.99

SERIES PREMIERE

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the first Image comic with a year-long parade of all-new stories from some of the biggest and best names in comics!

Featuring a combination of ongoing serials and standalone short stories, this inaugural issue kicks off with the first chapters of two 12-part stories: "The Blizzard" by GEOFF JOHNS & ANDREA MUTTI and "Red Stitches" by BRENDEN FLETCHER & BABS TARR—plus the opening installments of a trio of three-parters: "Gospel for a New Century" by WYATT KENNEDY & LUANA VECCHIO, "Loop / Hopeless" by MIRKA ANDOLFO, and "Shift" by KYLE HIGGINS & DANIELE DI NICUOLO. Plus plus! A first look at DECLAN SHALVEY's upcoming OLD DOG series and an original ongoing comic strip by SKOTTIE YOUNG!

THE SECRET HISTORY OF THE WAR ON WEED (ONE-SHOT)

WRITERS: GERRY DUGGAN & BRIAN POSEHN

ARTIST & COVER: SCOTT KOBLISH

APRIL 20 / 48 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $4.99

BRIAN POSEHN, GERRY DUGGAN & SCOTT KOBLISH reform Voltron (metaphorically only) from their days on Deadpool (also not appearing) to tell a true story and lost chapter from our nation's sad and failed war on drugs.

The year is 1985. The First Lady decides to crush Northern California cannabis farmers and deploys the biggest tool in the armed forces: Scotch McTiernan (collectible first of many hilarious appearances). "If it weeds…we can kill it." Scotch puts his boots on the ground in Humboldt and does what he does best—but what happens when he gets high for the first time?

This one-shot has it all: laughs, tears, heart, action—plus, an activity page! A portion of the proceeds from this comic will be donated to organizations dedicated to helping casualties of America's immoral drug war.

FARMHAND #16

WRITER: ROB GUILLORY

ARTISTS / COVER: ROB GUILLORY & JEAN-FRANCOIS BEAULIEU

APRIL 13 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

The hit ongoing series about Agriculture Gone Apocalyptic returns!

The Jedidiah Seed now grows in the wild. Their farm in ruins, the Jenkins family tries to cobble together a path forward in a world ruled by the demonic Monica Thorne.

GRIP OF THE KOMBINAT OGN TP

WRITERS / ARTISTS / COVER: DAMON GENTRY & SIMON ROY

ADVANCE SOLICIT

JUNE 8 / 192 PAGES / BW / M / $16.99

Two megacorporations wage an eternal tug-of-war for the ruins of our future solar system. Pulpy sci-fi adventure, escalating unintended consequences, wry satire, and pure goofery combine in seven potent chapters of comics entertainment to make GRIP OF THE KOMBINAT, an unholy lovechild of Verhoeven and Asimov.

An original graphic novel from the deranged minds of comics wündérkìñdêr SIMON ROY (PROPHET, HABITAT, FIRST KNIFE) & DAMON GENTRY (Sabertooth Swordsman, Vinegar Teeth).

PRIMORDIAL HC

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTISTS: ANDREA SORRENTINO & DAVE STEWART

COVER: ANDREA SORRENTINO

MAY 18 / 160 PAGES / FC / M / $24.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

Mind-bending sci-fi and Cold War thriller collide in this 6-issue series by the bestselling, Eisner-winning creative team behind GIDEON FALLS! In 1957, the USSR made history by launching a dog named Laika into Earth's orbit. Two years later, the USA responded with two monkeys, Able and Baker. These animals never returned. But unbeknownst to everyone, they did not die in orbit…they were taken. And now they are coming home.

Collects PRIMORDIAL #1-6

SPAWN: THE RECORD-BREAKER TP

WRITERS: TODD McFARLANE & SCOTT SNYDER

ARTISTS: GREG CAPULLO, JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, TODD McFARLANE, J. SCOTT CAMPBELL, JEROME OPEÑA & CLAYTON CRAIN

COVER: J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

APRIL 27 / 184 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

TODD McFARLANE unleashed his signature creation, SPAWN, in 1992. In doing so, he created the most successful independent comic book in history. Now, the issues leading up to and including the RECORD-BREAKING SPAWN #301 are collected together for the first time!

This is the storyline that changes everything! Including art from industry giants like GREG CAPULLO, JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, CLAYTON CRAIN & JEROME OPEÑA, as well as a story penciled by TODD McFARLANE himself.

Collects SPAWN #298-301

A THING CALLED TRUTH TP

WRITER: IOLANDA ZANFARDINO

ARTIST: ELISA ROMBOLI

COVER: ELISA ROMBOLI & IOLANDA ZANFARDINO

APRIL 13 / 128 PAGES / FC / T+ / $16.99

A chaotic LGBTQ+ road trip!

A workaholic scientist who wants to save the world and a woman who fears nothing but discovering her own destiny find themselves mixed up in a chaotic, on-the-road adventure through Europe.

Will they manage to find a middle ground between their opposing ways of life—at least for long enough to complete their mission? And could this trip lead to an unexpected romance?

Collects A THING CALLED TRUTH #1-5

VINYL TP

WRITER: DOUG WAGNER

ARTISTS / COVER: DANIEL HILLYARD & DAVE STEWART

APRIL 20 / 160 PAGES / FC / M / $19.99

PLASTIC creators DOUG WAGNER & DANIEL HILLYARD return with Eisner Award winner DAVE STEWART for an unsettling tale of psychopaths, sweet love, and a serial killer named Walter. When Walter's best friend—the FBI agent charged with his capture—is kidnapped by a death cult of all-female sunflower farmers, Walter finds himself deep within an underground labyrinth filled with secrets and monsters…but could their monsters possibly be more horrific than his?

Collects VINYL #1-6

DEADLY CLASS, VOL. 11: A FOND FAREWELL, PART ONE TP

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTIST / COVER: WES CRAIG

APRIL 20 / 128 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

Sins must be atoned for, and few have as many sins as the students of Kings Dominion. Old rivalries come to a head and dark secrets are revealed as the deadliest people on earth reunite one last time.

Collects DEADLY CLASS #49-52

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, VOL. 3: FREE COUNTRY TP

WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV

ARTISTS: ELSA CHARRETIER, TYLER BOSS, JOHN J. PEARSON, DAVID ROMERO, ALISON SAMPSON & JORGE FORNES

COVER: MARTIN SIMMONDS

APRIL 27 / 176 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

Six acclaimed guest artists join Eisner winner JAMES TYNION IV (Something is Killing the Children, Batman) and MARTIN SIMMONDS (Dying is Easy) to uncover the deep, tangled roots of the Department of Truth…and Lee Harvey Oswald's rise to its top position. From the Phantom Time Hypothesis to Mothman, find out what terrible secrets are waiting in the archives.

Collects THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #6-7, 14-17

THE GOOD ASIAN, VOL. 2 TP

WRITER: PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

ARTISTS: ALEXANDRE TEFENKGI & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER: DAVE JOHNSON

MAY 4 / 176 PAGES / FC / M / $17.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

The conclusion to the year's most critically acclaimed new series is here!

Self-loathing Chinese-American detective Edison Hark uncovers the secrets behind the murders terrorizing 1936 Chinatown and their link to his family—but exposing the truth may mean toppling everything he holds dear. Writer PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE (INFIDEL) and artist ALEXANDRE TEFENKGI (OUTPOST ZERO) wrap up their Chinatown noir starring the first generation of Americans to come of age under an immigration ban…the Chinese.

Collects covers by DAVID CHOE, AFU CHAN, NIMIT MALAVIA, DAVE JOHNSON, and more, plus bonus material.

Collects THE GOOD ASIAN #5-10

OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN & DE FELICI, VOL. 6 TP

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: LORENZO DE FELICI & ANNALISA LEONI

COVER: LORENZO DE FELICI

APRIL 13 / 128 PAGES / FC / T+ / $16.99

A decade ago, 300,000 citizens of Philadelphia were suddenly lost in Oblivion. Now, history has repeated itself. Three more cities have swapped dimensions, igniting a final war between humans and Ghozan. The final six issues are collected here!

Collects OBLIVION SONG #31-36

OBLIVION SONG, BOOK 3 HC

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: LORENZO DE FELICI & ANNALISA LEONI

COVER: LORENZO DE FELICI

JULY 13 / 272 PAGES / FC / T+ / $39.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

A decade ago, 300,000 citizens of Philadelphia were suddenly lost in Oblivion. Nathan Cole was the only one who never gave up searching that apocalyptic hellscape. Now, he embarks on a new journey with full knowledge of Oblivion and what caused the Transference! The fate of the Earth rests in his capable hands!

This hardcover features the final twelve issues of the hit comic book series, along with covers and a sketchbook, in one oversized hardcover volume. Perfect for long-time readers and new fans.

Collects OBLIVION SONG #25-36

THE SCUMBAG, VOL. 3: GOLDENBROWNEYE TP

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTISTS / COVER: ROLAND BOSCHI & MORENO DINISIO

APRIL 27 / 128 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

The world is caught in an all-out war between Scorpionus and Moonflower as the two enact their plans to force their versions of utopia on us all! Our only hope for liberation is a perverted, drug-addled metalhead and his flying Trans Am—Agent Scumbag!

Quit being a jerk and come for one final spin with RICK REMENDER (SEVEN TO ETERNITY, DEADLY CLASS), ROLAND BOSCHI (Winter Soldier, Ghost Rider), and Ernie Ray Clementine, as he sets everything right in the world for everyone! Or the exact opposite! Why would we tell you how the story ends in this blurb?!

Collects THE SCUMBAG #11-14

SPAWN ORIGINS, VOL. 21 TP

WRITERS: TODD MCFARLANE & BRIAN HOLGUIN

ARTIST/COVER: ANGEL MEDINA

APRIL 20 / 160 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

SPAWN ORIGINS, VOL. 21 collects the fan-favorite ANGEL MEDINA run for the first time! With Wynn and Clown plotting against an injured Al Simmons, how can he possibly survive?

Collects SPAWN #123-128

TIME BEFORE TIME, VOL. 2 TP

WRITERS: DECLAN SHALVEY & RORY McCONVILLE

ARTISTS: JOE PALMER & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER: DECLAN SHALVEY

APRIL 13 / 128 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

As the Syndicate and the Union wage war across decades, Tatsuo and Nadia continue their journey to reunite Nadia with her family. But a shocking surprise awaits them in the year 2042…

The hit crime/time travel series continues in this thrilling second volume!

Collects TIME BEFORE TIME #7-11

ARROWSMITH: BEHIND ENEMY LINES #4 (OF 6)

WRITER: KURT BUSIEK

ARTISTS / COVER A: CARLOS PACHECO, JOSÉ RAFAEL FONTERIZ & JOSÉ VILLARRUBIA

COVER B: CARMEN CARNERO & MATT WILSON

COVER C: MAHMUD ASRAR & MATT WILSON

COVER D: GABRIEL RODRIGUEZ & TRIONA FARRELL

APRIL 20 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Fletcher learns the truth about his mission and his mysterious ally as they try to elude the Black Baron's dangerous wolven agents.

BOLERO #4 (OF 5)

WRITER: WYATT KENNEDY

ARTIST / COVERS A & B: LUANA VECCHIO

APRIL 13 / 56 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $5.99

Devyn's ex takes center stage! Stuck in the anti-door dimension, Natasha learns the mysterious origins of Capgras and is forced to confront hard truths about herself as we finally get the answer to BOLERO's most burning question: Why did Nat and Devyn break up?

DEADLY CLASS #53

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTISTS: WES CRAIG & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A: WES CRAIG

COVER B: JIM MAHFOOD

APRIL 27 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

"A FOND FAREWELL," Part Five

There's nothing more beautiful than a total retreat from reality with someone you love in a place where you can leave behind all the noise, greed, and hate for a quiet and simple life. But does such a place truly exist? And if it does, how could the rabid monsters not come to destroy it?

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN AND SAMNEE #19

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTIST / COVER A: CHRIS SAMNEE & MATTHEW WILSON

COVER B: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: JEFF SMITH

COVER D: KIM JUNG GI

APRIL 6 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

The legends are true. The dragon is real. The world is in danger. All this and INTRODUCING: MASTER SHUN!

GHOST CAGE #2 (OF 3)

WRITERS: NICK DRAGOTTA & CALEB GOELLNER

ARTIST: NICK DRAGOTTA

COVER: NICK DRAGOTTA & FRANK MARTIN JR.

APRIL 27 / 48 PAGES SELF-COVER / BW / T+ / $5.99

SECRETS REVEALED! As they face a second wave of elemental nightmares, our phantom-forged heroes confront their sword-wielding assailant, learn more about their mission, and face a truth shocking enough to reanimate a graveyard! Get in on the limited series that's surging up the charts while you still can!

GRRL SCOUTS: STONE GHOST #6 (OF 6)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER A: JIM MAHFOOD

COVER B: SHAWN CRYSTAL

APRIL 20 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

MINISERIES FINALE

Dio, Gordi, and Turtleneck Jones spring into action in this dynamic and thrilling conclusion to the Stone Ghost saga! Packed from cover to cover (no ads!) with completely unique eye-poppin' MAHFOOD art, including bonus comics and behind-the-scenes fun! Plus, an absolutely badass variant cover from superstar artist SHAWN CRYSTAL! Feel the Funk!

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #7

WRITER: TODD McFARLANE

ARTIST: BRETT BOOTH

COVER A: DANIEL HENRIQUES

COVER B: BLANK SKETCH COVER

APRIL 20 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99

NEW STORY ARC

Dealing with the aftermath of the savage battle against the new Clown and Dakota, Gunslinger finds himself on the run yet again—this time from a mysterious new enemy!

HELLCOP #6

WRITER: BRIAN HABERLIN

ARTISTS / COVERS A & B: BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE

COVER C: DREW & BRIAN HABERLIN

COVER D: DREW

APRIL 27 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M /$3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"THE SASQUATCH WARS"

When Sasquatch royalty accidentally crosses into our world and gets shot by a drunken hunter, the repercussions could be enormous. Can Virgil stop an interdimensional war before it begins?

HOME SICK PILOTS #14

WRITER: DAN WATTERS

ARTIST / COVER A: CASPAR WIJNGAARD

COVER B: LAMAR MATHURIN

APRIL 20 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

A haunted battle rages across the West Coast, watched by the whole world… including the world's ghosts. Let's hope they don't all get any bright ideas. Or really stupid ones.

ICE CREAM MAN #29

WRITER: W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ARTISTS / COVER A: MARTÍN MORAZZO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER B: WELDER WINGS

APRIL 20 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

"LIVING WILL"

Presenting, for no one, the last will and testament of W.M. Parsons.

KILLADELPHIA #21

WRITER: RODNEY BARNES

ARTIST / COVER A: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

COVER B: PAUL AZACETA

APRIL 20 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

"THE END OF ALL," Part Three

The sold-out, Eisner Award-nominated horror series rages on with more mind-bending twists! From RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN.

FINALLY! Discover the secret origins of vampirism in the United States as the one true king of darkness reveals himself! When his machinations turn out to be more merciless than anything undead detective Jimmy Sangster and the people of Philadelphia have seen so far, even their newfound werewolf allies can't prevent them from suffering a terrible loss. Is this the end of SeeSaw? Will they be able to save him in time, or will they lose their most powerful ally?

KING SPAWN #9

WRITER: SEAN LEWIS

ARTIST: JAVI FERNANDEZ

COVER A: BJORN BARENDS

COVER B: BLANK SKETCH COVER

APRIL 13 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99

The God Throne is close to completion, and Exodus Foundation and their "partners" have plans for Spawn. But Spawn isn't just going to fall into their trap. He has plans of his own…

LITTLE MONSTERS #2

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTIST / COVER A: DUSTIN NGUYEN

COVER B: TONČI ZONJIĆ

APRIL 6 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

The thrilling new series by Eisner Award-winning team JEFF LEMIRE & DUSTIN NGUYEN (DESCENDER, ASCENDER, Robin & Batman) continues, as more is revealed about the young vampires left to survive on their own. When a man stumbles into their camp, the long-forgotten taste of human blood is quickly remembered.

LOADED BIBLE: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD #2 (OF 6)

WRITERS: TIM SEELEY & STEVE ORLANDO

ARTIST: GIUSEPPE CAFARO

COVER: MIRKA ANDOLFO

APRIL 6 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Jesus has been bitten by Dracula's sleeper vampire, but how long can he stave off the infection? As Dracula's evil plan evolves, the real meaning of the ancient impaler's alliance with the church is revealed. All life on Earth is under threat! Can Jesus's own people save their savior in time to save the world? Featuring the DEBUT of JOHN THE MECHANIC!

MANIFEST DESTINY #46 (RES)

WRITER: CHRIS DINGESS

ARTISTS: MATTHEW ROBERTS & OWEN GIENI

COVER: MATTHEW ROBERTS

APRIL 27 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Lewis and Clark's expedition can only end with a sacrifice to the demonic Navath. But must it be young Jean-Baptiste?

MONKEY MEAT #4 (OF 5)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: JUNI BA

APRIL 6 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

The love of a fan is pure, right? And nowhere is a fan's love more rewarded than at the Monkey Meat company!

When Monkey Meat's biggest admirer gets her dream job on the island, she isn't expecting a ghostly visit, a safari through monstrous lands, or a harsh revelation that her love may be misplaced…

MONSTRESS #39

WRITER: MARJORIE LIU

ARTIST / COVER: SANA TAKEDA

APRIL 27 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Maika falls even deeper into her prison as she flees the devastating truths revealed in her memories.

NEW MASTERS #3 (OF 6)

WRITER: SHOBO

ARTISTS / COVER: SHOF & FRANCESCO SEGALA

APRIL 6 / 32 PAGES SELF COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

Hired by the oligarch Gideon Ojumah, the outcasts stage a heist to steal a powerful alien artifact from the Jovian embassy. Needless to say, things don't go according to plan when they crash the glitzy wedding of a Jovian Princess and an Eko Prince.

NEWBURN #6

WRITERS: CHIP ZDARSKY & CASEY GILLY

ARTISTS: JACOB PHILLIPS & SOO LEE

COVER: JACOB PHILLIPS

APRIL 6 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Emily has been doing good work for Newburn and his gangland clients, but what drove her into their world?

PLUS: Ronnie takes matters into her own hands in "SPOOK-A-RAMA" from CASEY GILLY & SOO LEE!

NITA HAWES' NIGHTMARE BLOG #6

WRITER: RODNEY BARNES

ARTIST: SZYMON KUDRANSKI

COVER A: WELL-BEE

COVER B: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

APRIL 13 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

"THE FIRE NEXT TIME," Part Six

From the universe of Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA comes a terrifying tie-in horror series by acclaimed Marvel writer RODNEY BARNES and now, taking the reins for JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, another fan-favorite SPAWN artist, SZYMON KUDRANSKI.

It's the shocking conclusion of arc one, as Hell threatens to spill over into the land of the living! The demon Corson, Anansi the Spider-God, and the mysterious horseman from Hell face off—with paranormal investigator Nita Hawes caught in the middle. Now, Nita must face her greatest fear: the possibility of losing her brother Jason all over again. But when all is said and done, will there even be an Earth left on which to mourn him?

NOCTERRA #10

WRITER: SCOTT SNYDER & TONY S. DANIEL

ARTISTS / COVER A: TONY S. DANIEL & MARCELO MAIOLO

COVER B: MATTEO SCALERA & MARCELO MAIOLO

APRIL 27 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

"PEDAL TO THE METAL," Part Four

As the Sundog convoy draws nearer to the birthplace of Blacktop Bill, a terrible revelation arises that will redefine the world of NOCTERRA as we know it…

RADIANT BLACK #14

WRITER: KYLE HIGGINS

ARTISTS / COVER A: MARCELO COSTA & IGOR MONTI

COVER B: MATT GRIFFIN

COVER C (1:25): FEDERICO SABBATINI

APRIL 20 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

Enough is enough. It's time for Marshall to take the fight to EpicFront and put an end to this parade of supercriminals for good. But they won't be going down without a fight—and could their new weapon be strong enough to turn the tables on Radiant Black?

RADIANT RED #2 (OF 5)

WRITER: CHERISH CHEN

ARTIST / COVER A: DAVID LAFUENTE & MIQUEL MUERTO

COVER B (1:25): V.V. GLASS

APRIL 6 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

It's one o'clock on a Thursday morning. Satomi Sone should be at home with her fiancé, in bed, asleep. So why is she in an abandoned warehouse in an empty industrial district? And who—or what—waits for her inside?

JOE HILL'S RAIN #4 (OF 5)

WRITER: JOE HILL & DAVID M. BOOHER

ARTIST / COVER A: ZOE THOROGOOD

COVER B: ELIZABETH BEALS

COVER C (1:25): ROMY JONES

COVER D (1:50): ZOE THOROGOOD LINEART

APRIL 13 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

Angry clouds hang over the Rocky Mountains as Honeysuckle approaches Denver. The devastation from the rain of nails extends far beyond anything Honeysuckle could have imagined. After a confrontation with a homophobic neighbor, Honeysuckle arrives at Yolanda's home in search of Yolanda's father. What she finds is far more horrifying than the looming storm clouds…

A RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE #7

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTISTS / COVER: ANDRE ARAÚJO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

APRIL 13 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

The problem with hiding is there's no place to run once you've been discovered.

This is the big one. All the trains collide.

ROGUE SUN #3

WRITER: RYAN PARROTT

ARTIST / COVER A: ABEL

COVER B (1:25): ELEONORA CARLINI

APRIL 27 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

An unexpected suspect emerges in Marcus's murder—but what's the next step in their sinister plan? Who is the witch doctor of Audubon Park? And what is the shocking secret of Perinne Jewelry?

SAGA #58

ARTIST / COVER: FIONA STAPLES

WRITER: BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

APRIL 27 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $2.99

Friends or enemies?

THE SCORCHED #5

WRITER: SEAN LEWIS

ARTIST: STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A: FRANCESCO MATTINA

COVER B: BLANK SKETCH COVER

APRIL 27 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99

SOUL CRUSHER proves to be a much bigger threat to the team than they initially thought when he turns out to be part of a network of individuals determined to bring them all down. But will opposing ideals and motivations bring an end of the Scorched before Soul Crusher has a chance to?

SLUMBER #2

WRITER: TYLER BURTON SMITH

ARTIST: VANESSA CARDINALI

COVER A: NATHAN FOX

COVER B: BECKY CLOONAN

APRIL 20 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Officer Finch discovers that his body is being taken over by a nightmare serial killer while he sleeps. Desperate to clear his name, Finch seeks out Stetson to erase the murderous nightmare from his dreams for good.

SPAWN #329

WRITER: RORY McCONVILLE

ARTIST: CARLO BARBERI

COVER A: FRANCESCO MATTINA

COVER B: BLANK SKETCH COVER

APRIL 27 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99

Spawn is dealing with the surprising effects of tearing open a hole in time itself as a Hellspawn from the past arrives with an alarming warning.

STEP BY BLOODY STEP #3 (OF 4)

WRITER: SI SPURRIER

ARTIST: MATÍAS BERGARA & MATHEUS LOPES

COVER A: MATÍAS BERGARA

COVER B: JAMIE McKELVIE

APRIL 27 / 48 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $4.99

At the heart of the civilization, a city. At the heart of the city, a dance.

At the heart of the dance, a girl…and a king. And in the heart of the king?

Only the insatiable hunger for more. More. More, at any cost.

MIRKA ANDOLFO'S SWEET PAPRIKA #10 (OF 12)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER A: MIRKA ANDOLFO

COVER B: TBA

COVER C: TBA

COVER D: TBA

COVER E ("HOT" POLYBAGGED VARIANT): MIRKA ANDOLFO

APRIL 27 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Oh, Italy. Home of good food, love, and…confusion. A trip to her homeland to combine business with pleasure seemed like a good idea in theory, and Paprika thought her relationship with Dill was finished. But, as they say…surprises never end.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #36

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: MIKE DEL MUNDO

COVER D: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

APRIL 6 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Rick learns the hard way to keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #37

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: STEPHEN PLATT & DAVE McCAIG

COVER D: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

APRIL 20 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

While Glenn and Maggie look towards the future, others are dwelling on the past.

WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? #6

WRITER: MATTHEW ROSENBERG

ARTIST / COVER A: TYLER BOSS

COVER B: CHRISTIAN WARD

COVER C HORROR VARIANT (1:10): JOSH HOOD

COVER D CONNECTING MAP VARIANT (1:15): COURTNEY MENARD

COVER E (1:25): CHRISTIAN WARD

APRIL 13 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

THE IMPLOSIVE END TO THE FIRST ARC!

Prufrock chases a ghost, Oberon fights for his life, and Alabama's deal to save her family collapses before her eyes. It's the end of the road for the Academy as they know it, but they are going down swinging in this shocking conclusion to the first arc. After this, nothing will ever be the same ever again.

WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? #6 DELUXE EDITION WITH 7" RECORD

WRITER: MATTHEW ROSENBERG

ARTIST / COVER: TYLER BOSS

JULY 20 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $15.99

END OF STORY ARC

ADVANCE SOLICIT

The end of the world has a soundtrack.

Every issue of this post-apocalyptic coming-of-age series will offer an extremely limited number of Deluxe Editions, featuring an exclusive cover and a 7" record with two songs from some of today's best indie and punk bands, recorded specially for this project.

This issue: GULCH goes somber and MILITARIE GUN gets intense.

Only in comic shops!

ZVRC: ZOMBIES VS. ROBOTS CLASSIC #2 (OF 4)

WRITER: CHRIS RYALL

ARTIST / COVERS A & B: ASHLEY WOOD

COVER C (1:25): ASHLEY WOOD

APRIL 27 / 56 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $5.99

The re-presentation of the oft-forgotten ZOMBIES VS. ROBOTS series by CHRIS RYALL & ASHLEY WOOD rolls onward with the original two issues of the series that formed the basis for the forever-in-development-hell feature film, Inherit the Earth! Plus new covers by WOOD, all-new ZVR tributes to the mad genius that was DON MARTIN, and more! Join us for the series that Comic Book Resources recently anointed as the #2 zombie comic of all time, second only to THE WALKING DEAD (but tied for first in our hearts…)!