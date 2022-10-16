Lilith is Thirsty in This Preview of November's Cradle of Filth #5

Cradle of Filth #5 explores the legend of Lilith in November in a comic book interpretation of the legendary metal band's Darkly, Darkly, Venus Aversa album. The issue is hitting final order cutoff on Monday (tomorrow), so you'll want to get your orders now or you'll be like Lilith in the preview, crawling around the ground, begging someone to just give you a copy of Cradle of Filth #5! You don't want that, do you? No, of course not. So check out the preview below.  The comic hits stores on November 16th.

Cradle of Filth #5
Kurt Amacker, Holly Interlandi (W) • menton3, Daniel Maine (A) • menton3 (CA)
In the ruined halls of the Maledictus Athenaeum lie occult histories, sealed records, and cursed artifacts. This unholy archive explores the far corners of Cradle Of Filth's musical legacy. Inspired by the album Darkly, Darkly, Venus Aversa, this issue explores the legend of Lilith through the lens of a tragic romance.
*Retailers: See your order form for incentive information.
$6.66 • 40 pages • Cardstock cover
In shops: Nov. 16, 2022
*Retailer incentives:
For every 5 copies ordered, retailers may purchase one Daniel Maine variant cover
For every 10 copies ordered, retailer may purchase one Mister Sam Shearon variant cover

