Lilo & Stitch & Archangel on Covers of Next Week's Diamond Previews

Diamond Previews catalogue is out next week, with Dynamite Entertainment's Lilo & Stitch #1 from Greg Pak and Giulia Giacomino on the front cover and the Diamond Select Toys' Marvel Select: Archangel Action Figure on the back.

With Hiya Toys' Exclusive Exquisite Miniature Series figures of Nero, Spock, and Spock Prime from the 2009 Star Trek film, on the order form cover. And Diamond Select Toys' figure line with the Muppets: Uncle Deadly & Pepe the King Prawn Deluxe Action Figure Set along the spine…

Gems of the Month: November's PREVIEWS Gems of the Month include:

BOOM! Studios' BRZRKR: Bloodlines TP ( NOV230029), Pine and Merrimac #1 ( NOV230017)

Dynamite Entertainment's Gargoyles: Quest #1 ( NOV230110), James Bond 007 #1 ( NOV230134), Lilo & Stitch #1 ( NOV230110)

Image Comics' Cobra Commander #1 ( NOV230295)

Marvel Comics' Marvel Meow #1 ( OCT230967)

Deluxe Publishers: Among the Featured items from the Deluxe Publishers this month:

ABLAZE Publishing' Kalevala: The Graphic Novel GN ( NOV230813), The Mighty Barbarians TP ( NOV230814)

Massive Publishing: Assassin's Creed: The Fall ( NOV230908), Zorro: Man of the Dead #1 ( NOV230899)

Opus Comics' Cradle of Filth: Queen of Winter One-Shot ( NOV230883)

Titan Comics' Bloodborne: Bleak Dominion Volume 1 TP ( NOV230777), Dark Souls: The Willow King #1 ( NOV230765), Grace Rosa Volume 1 GN ( NOV230801)

Zenescope Entertainment's Holmes & Houdini #1 ( NOV230945):

What else?

Cozy small-town mysteries meet dark conspiracies in BOOM! Studios' new series, Pine and Merrimac ( NOV230018), from Kyle Starks and Fran Gal´n. Plus, an all-star roster of creators, including Geoff Johns, Gary Frank, Peter Tomasi, Brian Meltzer, Francis Manapul, and more, launch a new universe of heroes in Image Comics' Ghost Machine ( NOV230310); the foundational epic of Finnish mythology is explored in Sami Makkonen's Kalevala: The Graphic Novel ( NOV230813) from Ablaze; Gene Luen Yang and LeUyen Pham team for a touching and unexpected love story in First Second's Lunar New Year Love Story ( NOV231478); Sean Gordon Murphy (Batman: The White Knight) reinvents Zorro for the 21st-century in his new series from Massive, Zorro: Man of the Dead ( NOV230899); and many more products coming you will look forward to in 2024.

