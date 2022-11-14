Lord of the Rings Gandalf the White Returns with Asmus Toys

Lord of the Rings is all over the news as of late, as the Amazon Prime series Rings of Power was a hit. It was incredible to see the rise of Sauron, the creation of the rings, and the return to Middle-Earth. However, you can never beat the classics, and Asmus Toys is here to continue their Lord of the Rings 1/6 scale collection. A miracle has returned to change the tide of battle as we return to Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers with Gandalf the White! Releasing as part of Asmus Toys The Crown Series, Gandalf the White is accompanied by his faithful steed Shadowfax. Both figures come in a 1/6 scale and feature right off the screen likeness and detail of their Lord of the Rings counterparts. A base, staff, swappable hands, and removable cloak are included, and Gandalf is resurrecting with a $379.99 price tag. Pre-orders are already live right here and he is set to release in Q1 2023.

The Crown Series Gandalf the White 1/6 Figure Features:

Asmus ADAM body

Approximately 30 cm tall

Over 36 points of articulation

Features :

Super detailed head in super detail and likeness to the movie actor, with hand glued real wool beard and hair.

One pair palm opened aged man hand

One pair relax gesture aged man hand

One pair of weapon holding gesture aged man hand

One finger pointing gesture aged man left hand

Special features on Clothing:

One pure white patterned vest

One milky white cape

One pair of white patterned long sleeved robe

One pair of white pants

One milky white belt with pattern printing

One pair of handmade fabric boots

Special features in weapons:

Glamdring (with elvish printing)

A Gandalf the White wizard staff

Accessories:

One Asmus Toys Crown series display base with grass land diorama

Special features:

A 1/6th scaled Shadowfax (non action, in polystone)