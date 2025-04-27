Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cookbook, graphic novel, Lore Olympus, Rachel Symthe, Random Houes Worlds, The Official Lore Olympus Cookbook

Lore Olympus Gets a Cookbook from Creator Rachel Symthe & Friends

Lore Olympus is getting The Official Lore Olympus Cookbook from creators Rachel Symthe, Genn McMenemy, and Diana Moutsopoulos in July.

One of the most successful digital comic series and graphic novels, Lore Olympus, is getting an official cookbook. This July, The Official Lore Olympus Cookbook by creator Rachel Symthe, written by Genn McMenemy, with recipes by Diana Moutsopoulos, features 60 recipes that breathe fresh life into traditional Greek cuisine. Organized by season, each chapter offers a recipe for any time of day—whether you are hankering for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or a bright pink mocktail! And if you want to party like an Olympian, there are four feasts at the end of each section to serve as inspiration for a themed party. Including delectable recipes for Persephone's baklava, a color-changing cocktail favored by Hecate, mouthwatering souvlaki, and a foreword by Rachel Smythe, this cookbook based on the New York Times bestselling graphic novel series is a must-have for Lore Olympus fans everywhere.

Lore Olympus is a new, gossipy, modern take on the Greek myths, where Persephone, the young goddess of spring, is new to Olympus. Her mother, Demeter, has raised her in the mortal realm, but after Persephone promises to train as a sacred virgin, she's allowed to live in the fast-moving, glamorous world of the gods. When her roommate, Artemis, takes her to a party, her entire life changes: she ends up meeting Hades and feels an immediate spark with the charming yet misunderstood ruler of the Underworld. Now Persephone must navigate the confusing politics and relationships that rule Olympus, while also figuring out her own place—and her own power.

The Official Lore Olympus Cookbook is now available for pre-order and is out on July 1st.

