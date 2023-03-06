Louisa Onomé & ONeillJones Auction Feminist Graphic Novel Revenge Arc Louisa Onomé and ONeillJones have sold their feminist YA graphic novel, Revenge Arc, for a six figure sum at auction to Penguin Workshop.

Louisa Onomé and ONeillJones have sold their feminist YA graphic novel for a six figure sum at auction. Revenge Arc is the story of a group of teen girls at a kickboxing gym decide to get revenge on a boy who wronged them, until it turns out things are more complicated than throwing the first punch.

Elizabeth Lee at Penguin Workshop won the world English rights to Revenge Arc, and the graphic novel will be published in the autumn of 2025. Louisa Onomé's agent Claire Friedman at InkWell Management represented the author, and ONeillJones's agent Claire Draper at the Bent Agency negotiated the sale.

Louisa Onomé is a Nigerian-Canadian writer of books for teens and adults. She holds a BA in professional writing and a MA in counselling psychology. She writes on Instagram, saying "SURPRISE I'm writing a graphic novel with @oneilljones !! This is a huge honour and honestly SUCH a fun project to be working on, so I'm really excited to share more about REVENGE ARC and the girls Mo, Yujin, Zuri, and Priya in the coming months (it's out in 2025)! In the meantime, pls enjoy this graphic, I'm obsessed with it"

ONeillJones is a comic book artist and illustrator who has drawn for publishers and brands such as DC Comics, IDW, Jordan Brand, Marvel, and Simon & Schuster. Her debut graphic novel series Reject Squad will be published in 2024 by Balzer + Bray.

Penguin Workshop states that they "make great books for every kind of reader, from birth to age twelve. Here, you'll find unique board books, beautiful picture books, laugh-out-loud chapter books, the New York Times Best-Selling Who HQ series, Mad Libs, and Penguin's award-winning levelled reader program. We make readers laugh. We make readers feel accomplished. We make readers."

Penguin Books is a British publishing house founded in 1935 with initial success that demonstrated large audiences existed for serious books. It is now an imprint of Penguin Random House, a global conglomerate formed in 2013 by merging with the American publisher Random House, a subsidiary of German media conglomerate Bertelsmann. Since April 2020, Penguin Random House has been a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bertelsmann.