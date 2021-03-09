Reject Squad Graphic Novel Spin-Off by Alyssa Cole and ONeill Jones

Alyssa Cole and ONeill Jones have just sold at auction a two-book deal to the English rights to their new graphic novel Reject Squad for a 6-figure deal to Tiara Kittrell at HarperCollins/Balzer + Bray.

In Cole's Reluctant Royals novella Can't Escape Love, the protagonists bond over a fictional anime Reject Squad Ultra and now that fiction is becoming a comic in its own right. Reject Squad is a Sleeping Beauty-inspired YA fantasy romance graphic novel in which a perfectionist princess powered by rage is hexed, placing her kingdom and her life in jeopardy unless her newfound friends (the magical hot messes of the Reject Squad)—and the irritating boy she's betrothed to—can help her save herself. The first Reject Squad book will be published in 2024.

Alyssa Cole is a New York Times and USA Today Bestselling author of romance (historical, contemporary, and sci-fi) and thrillers. Her Civil War-set espionage romance An Extraordinary Union was the American Library Association's RUSA Best Romance for 2018, and A Princess in Theory was one of the New York Times' 100 Notable Books of 2018. She's contributed to publications including Bustle, Shondaland, The Toast, Vulture, RT Book Reviews, and Heroes and Heartbreakers, and her books have received critical acclaim from The New York Times, Library Journal, BuzzFeed, Kirkus, Booklist, Jezebel, Vulture, Book Riot, Entertainment Weekly, and various other outlets.

Lucienne Diver at the Knight Agency represented Alyssa Cole, and Claire Draper at the Bent Agency represented the ONeill Jones.

Balzer & Bray is a boutique imprint within HarperCollins that publishes what they consider to be "bold, creative, and groundbreaking picture books and novels for kids and teens" such as The Whuhan I Know and Ladybug.

HarperCollins Publishers LLC is one of the world's largest publishing companies and is one of the Big Five English-language publishing companies, alongside Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, Hachette, and Macmillan. The company is headquartered in New York City and is a subsidiary of News Corp. The name is a combination of several publishing firm names: Harper & Row, an American publishing company acquired in 1987—whose own name was the result of an earlier merger of Harper & Brothers (founded in 1817) and Row, Peterson & Company—together with UK publishing company William Collins, Sons (founded in 1819), acquired in 1989. HarperCollins has publishing groups in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, India, and China. The company publishes many different imprints, both former independent publishing houses and new imprints. And now a new graphic novel series.