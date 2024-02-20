Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #144, joker

Love And Hate Between The Batman And The Joker (Batman #144 Spoilers)

It is often stated that the Joker is in love with Batman. Most obviously in The Lego Batman Movie, but it has been a regular theme.

He is Batman's "sweet" boo boo, thanks to Frank Miller and Klaus Janson.

Batman is the key to the Joker's happiness.

So he's joking. He's the Joker. But doesn't he still mean it?

Sean Murphy brought us this nugget in Batman: White Knight. So he's joking. He's the Joker. But doesn't he still mean it?

Harley knows it in the cartoons.

They both know it in the games…



And he has even admitted it to Catwoman before now.

With Tom King and Mikel Janin giving the two a heart to heart in the runup to the Batman/Catwoman wedding that wasn't.

But was never quite as jealous of Catwoman before, as he was when dressed as Father Christmas in Batman/Catwoman from Tom King and Clay Mann.

Tthe Black Label level for Batman/Catwoman would only so far for this one, language-wise, but we got the gist.

Even the blood spatter when they are fighting makes a heartshape, courtesy of Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo.

But now we are in the final issue for Joker Year One. Batman #144. Which looks at his earliest capers, but also one in the far future. And for once the Joker actually tells Batman, uses the words, face to face, without the aid of Lego.

"I love you". And in doing so, giving Batman a question. It is fan canon, that Batman always wins, he just needs time to prepare. With the Joker, he has had all the time in the world to win, but only wins because the Joker lets him…

What will that do to the Batman now? Or then? And look forward to this panel being used in arguments… forever. Batman #144 by Chip Zdarsky, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi and Andrea Sorrentino is published today by DC Comics.

BATMAN #144 CVR A GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & STEFANO NESI

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli & Stefano Nesi

The climactic, chilling conclusion to The Joker Year One that will have massive repercussions for the future! The Red Hood Gang is on a rampage and the only man who can stop them…is The Joker! And can Batman stop a devastating new virus in a future where The Joker looms over him? Retail: $4.99 FOC Date: 1/28/2024

