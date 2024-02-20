Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: ,

Love And Hate Between The Batman And The Joker (Batman #144 Spoilers)

It is often stated that the Joker is in love with Batman. Most obviously in The Lego Batman Movie, but it has been a regular theme.

Published
by
|
Last updated
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • Exploring Joker's "love" for Batman across comics, movies, and games.
  • Iconic creators like Frank Miller and Sean Murphy have depicted this theme.
  • Batman #144 confronts the topic with Joker's confession to Batman.
  • The revelation questions Batman's victory—does Joker let him win?

It is often stated that the Joker is in love with Batman. Most obviously in The Lego Batman Movie, but it has been a regular theme over the years.

Love And Hate Between The Batman And The Joker (Spoilers)

He is Batman's "sweet" boo boo, thanks to Frank Miller and Klaus Janson.

Then Joker Reckons He Is The Only Man Who Can Satifsy Batman
Dark Knight Returns

Batman is the key to the Joker's happiness.

Then Joker Reckons He Is The Only Man Who Can Satifsy Batman

So he's joking. He's the Joker. But doesn't he still mean it?

Then Joker Reckons He Is The Only Man Who Can Satifsy Batman
Batman: White Knight

Sean Murphy brought us this nugget in Batman: White Knight. So he's joking. He's the Joker. But doesn't he still mean it?

Love And Hate Between The Batman And The Joker (Spoilers)
BTAS screencap

Harley knows it in the cartoons.

Love And Hate Between The Batman And The Joker (Spoilers)

They both know it in the games…
Then Joker Reckons He Is The Only Man Who Can Satifsy Batman

And he has even admitted it to Catwoman before now.

Love And Hate Between The Batman And The Joker (Spoilers)
Batman #48

With Tom King and Mikel Janin giving the two a heart to heart in the runup to the Batman/Catwoman wedding that wasn't.

Love And Hate Between The Batman And The Joker (Spoilers)
Batman #49

But was never quite as jealous of Catwoman before, as he was when dressed as Father Christmas in Batman/Catwoman from Tom King and Clay Mann.

Wednesday Comics
Batman/Catwoman

Tthe Black Label level for Batman/Catwoman would only  so far for this one, language-wise, but we got the gist.

Wednesday Comics
Batman/Catwoman

Even the blood spatter when they are fighting makes a heartshape, courtesy of Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo.

Love And Hate Between The Batman And The Joker (Spoilers)
Batman #40

But now we are in the final issue for Joker Year One. Batman #144. Which looks at his earliest capers, but also one in the far future. And for once the Joker actually tells Batman, uses the words, face to face, without the aid of Lego.

Love And Hate Between The Batman And The Joker (Spoilers)
Batman #144

"I love you". And in doing so, giving Batman a question. It is fan canon, that Batman always wins, he just needs time to prepare. With the Joker, he has had all the time in the world to win, but only wins because the Joker lets him…

Love And Hate Between The Batman And The Joker (Spoilers)
Batman #144

What will that do to the Batman now? Or then? And look forward to this panel being used in arguments… forever. Batman #144 by Chip Zdarsky, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi and Andrea Sorrentino is published today by DC Comics.

BATMAN #144 CVR A GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI & STEFANO NESI
(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Andrea Sorrentino (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli & Stefano Nesi
The climactic, chilling conclusion to The Joker Year One that will have massive repercussions for the future! The Red Hood Gang is on a rampage and the only man who can stop them…is The Joker! And can Batman stop a devastating new virus in a future where The Joker looms over him? Retail: $4.99 FOC Date: 1/28/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.