Lovesick: Luana Vecchio Expands Image's Line of Pig Erotica Comics

Italian comic book artist Luana Vecchio is bringing her "dark sexploitation" comic Lovesick to Image Comics this fall. The comic is described as "a disturbing exploration of snuff movies, dark web, and the seedy underbelly of humanity," which means that it is one of the Five Essential Comic Book Pitches Every Creator Needs If They Want to Land an Image Series About One of the Five Things Image Publishes Series About, along with "gods living in the world of humans," "music as a superpower," "dragon men with insatiable lust," and "the future, but it's bad." So you know this is going to be good.

The synopsis says simply" "In this dark sexploitation series readers meet dominatrix Domino and bear witness to her carnal pleasures… and punishments…" And the cover speaks for itself.

With its breathtaking cover, which features a dominatrix choking out an anthropomorphic pig, Lovesick joins the likes of fellow Italian comic book artist Mirka Andolfo's Unnatural in a small but growing line of Image Comics that depict anthropomorphic pigs in sexual situations on their covers. We're not quite sure what's going on over in Italy to cause the country to produce not one but two sexy pig comics, but whatever it is, all we can say is, continua così!

"The idea for this story came to me when I stumbled onto a shock site for the first time, and realised that sadly, reality is more disturbing than I had thought," said Vecchio in the press release. "But beyond mere violence and gore, Lovesick is a deep journey into human loneliness."

We'll bet it is. Lovesick is further described as "a disturbing exploration of snuff movies, dark web, and the seedy underbelly of humanity" and "perfect for fans of Black Mirror, Cam, and The Neon Demon." Or if you used to get really turned on watching Miss Piggy beat up Kermit in the Muppets. It will launch this October.