Lucy Brown's Debut Graphic Novel, The Nightwoods, At Roaring Brook

Author-illustrator Lucy Brown has sold her debut middle-grade graphic novel, The Nightwoods, and an additional untitled graphic novel, to Kate Meltzer at Roaring Brook. The Nightwoods follows Flora, a lonely girl who lives in an antique shop at the edge of the woods. When items from the shop start to go missing, she's drawn to the woods where she encounters a wolf girl who introduces her to a world of incredible wonders, curious creatures, and new friends. The Nightwoods will be published in the autumn of 2024. Lucy Brown's agent Natascha Morris at the Tobias Literary Agency negotiated the deal for world rights.

Lucy Brown says she "grew up in the hippie college town of Santa Cruz, California, where her parents introduced her to bluegrass twang and the art of storytelling through folktale" and that "with pattern, texture, and ink – as well as an abundance of vintage inspiration – Lucy crafts vibrant characters based in lighthearted silliness, with a dash of eerie fun." She graduated from the Pacific Northwest College of Art with a BFA in illustration and has exhibited her work throughout Portland.

Roaring Brook Press is part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, and already has a graphic novel imprint First: Second, but now is increasing its own central graphic novel list for children. The Tobias Literary Agency states that they specialise in "all Intellectual Property matters in the publishing industry, from the seed of an idea to the day a book hits the shelves and beyond". A full-service literary agency headquartered in New York City with satellite offices in Boston, Nashville, and Fort Worth, The Tobias Literary Agency represents established and debut authors.