Posted in: Comics | Tagged: graphic novel, Leo Marcell, Lulubelle, Puffin, thought bubble

Lulubelle by Leo Marcell Wins 2025 Puffin Graphic Novel Competition

Puffin Graphics announced the winner of the 2025 Puffin Graphic Novel Competition at Thought Bubble this weekend: Lulubelle by Leo Marcell

Article Summary Lulubelle by Leo Marcell wins the 2025 Puffin Graphic Novel Competition at Thought Bubble festival.

Lulubelle is a middle-grade fantasy adventure praised for its commercial potential and stunning artwork.

The competition aims to uplift underrepresented graphic novel creators across the UK and Ireland.

Leo Marcell, Nottingham-based illustrator, will develop Lulubelle with Puffin Graphics for a 2028 release.

Puffin Graphics announced the winner of the 2025 Puffin Graphic Novel Competition at Thought Bubble in Harrogate this weekend: Lulubelle by Leo Marcell. The Puffin Graphics Competition was launched in May this year with the aim of "seeking out and nurturing graphic novel creators from under-represented communities, to ensure every child can see themselves reflected in this growing and dynamic part of the market."

Lulubelle is a middle-grade fantasy adventure with exceptional "commercial potential" and "stunning artwork and epic, exciting storyline." will be developed by Puffin Graphics with Leo Marcell, with the aim of being published in paperback by Puffin in 2028. It seems to have emerged from a previously named project by Leo Marcell called Neptune's Daughter, which featured Lulubelle looking like this.

Leo Marcell is an illustrator and 2d designer based in Nottingham, England. He graduated with a BA in animation production from Arts University Bournemouth in April 2021. Beginning with freelance work in 2020, Leo has spent the last five years working in the Animation industry on several shows, including Isadora Moon and Emerald at Kelebek Media, as well as Flix at Pictor. Alongside animation, he also drew the graphic novel Tosh's Island, which won the Excelsior Award in the category. Lulubelle is his first venture as a writer/artist.

Entrants were invited to submit graphic novel story pitches and artwork aimed at children and young people aged five and older, with the competition being open to any comics creator in the UK or Ireland who identified as coming from an underrepresented background or community. The judging panel for the entries included Bea Carvalho, Head of Books at Waterstones; Jodie Hodges, illustrated children's books agent at United Agents; Lucy Starbuck Braidley, Senior Programme Manager at National Literacy Trust; and Naomi Colthurst, Editorial Director at Penguin Random House Children's.

Naomi Colthurst says: 'Puffin's mission is to publish a book for every child, and within this, Puffin Graphics aims to create and publish immersive, escapist, inclusive and most importantly, fun stories that celebrate the joy of reading through art. We are delighted to now be home to Leo's impressive work: out of an incredibly strong shortlist, Lulubelle immediately stood out to the judges thanks to Leo's extraordinary art, which is commercially driven but beautifully vibrant and detailed. Lulubelle's story is sure to capture readers' imaginations, and we are extremely excited to work with Leo on crafting his brilliant pitch into an exceptional graphic novel series. It was very special to announce the winner live at Thought Bubble, which is such a unique celebration of comics, as we could celebrate directly with so many readers, creators and fans.'

Leo Marcell says, "I am so incredibly grateful to Puffin for giving me the chance to tell Lulubelle's story; it's not so often such an opportunity comes about. Seeing someone a little bit different, a little bit out of the ordinary, exploring and navigating the world is a story I have always wanted to tell. Of someone who is not only misunderstood, but struggles to understand the world around them and how, knowing that, still manages to stay true to their beliefs. LULUBELLE is a story drawn from love, and I can't wait to make something truly special with the team."

Puffin Graphics Design Manager, Jan Bielecki, adds: "From an incredibly strong shortlist, Leo's captivating and fully fledged world jumped out at us. It's rare to see submissions or even final graphic novel artwork created to such a high standard. We can't wait to help Leo bring his world to readers and spark their imaginations."

Puffin Graphics was launched in April 2024 and has nearly doubled its market share between 2024 and 2025. The expanding list of titles includes Max Meow, Paws, Pizza And Taco, Unfairies by Huw Aaron, and with Far Out Five by Olaf Falafel in February and Star Breakers by Ed Caruana and Chris Hazeldine in August.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!