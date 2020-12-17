Lunar Distribution Gets A Logo And Consumer Facing Website

Previously, Bleeding Cool pointed out that the UCS Comic Distribution choosing to no longer distribute DC Comics had an unfortunate side-effect for, well, people like me. UCS has a consumer-facing website that listed upcoming titles, DC Comics solicitations and other aspects such as upcoming FOC, forthcoming sale dates and additional DC Comics information. While its DC distribution rival, Lunar Distribution, didn't. Well, that all changed last night. Not only did Lunar launch a consumer-facing website but also they got themselves a logo for the first time. I was very close to running a Bleeding Cool competition for people to create one so that we could have something to use to illustrate Lunar-specific stories on the site. So here is the look of the new Lunar logo:

Does Moon Knight meet Starbrand? And here's a screencap from the new-look website.

Lunar Distribution e-mailed retailers to say;

Due to customer and retailer feedback Lunar Distribution has updated their site to be more consumer friendly. DC Connect will be available to consumers on the site now. They will be able to look at the current DC Connect as well as all past issues. Also available for viewing will be what is currently on FOC and future FOCs. Consumers will be able to look at the most up-to-date covers, solicit information, and in-store date. The Lunar Code will also be available to make it easy for a consumer to put in an order with their retailer. Another feature is New Releases. Consumers will be able to see past weeks, what is currently available from their retailer and what will be on-sale the next week. We will continue to update and tweak the site in order to help facilitate orders for both the retailer and consumer.

More to come, I am sure.