Lunar Distribution Gets A Logo And Consumer Facing Website

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Previously, Bleeding Cool pointed out that the UCS Comic Distribution choosing to no longer distribute DC Comics had an unfortunate side-effect for, well, people like me. UCS has a consumer-facing website that listed upcoming titles, DC Comics solicitations and other aspects such as upcoming FOC, forthcoming sale dates and additional DC Comics information. While its DC distribution rival, Lunar Distribution, didn't. Well, that all changed last night. Not only did Lunar launch a consumer-facing website but also they got themselves a logo for the first time. I was very close to running a Bleeding Cool competition for people to create one so that we could have something to use to illustrate Lunar-specific stories on the site. So here is the look of the new Lunar logo:

Lunar Distribution Gets A Logo And Consumer Facing Website
Lunar Distribution logo

Does Moon Knight meet Starbrand? And here's a screencap from the new-look website.

Lunar Distribution Gets A Logo And Consumer Facing Website
Screencap: Lunar Distribution website

Lunar Distribution e-mailed retailers to say;

Due to customer and retailer feedback Lunar Distribution has updated their site to be more consumer friendly.

DC Connect will be available to consumers on the site now. They will be able to look at the current DC Connect as well as all past issues.

Also available for viewing will be what is currently on FOC and future FOCs. Consumers will be able to look at the most up-to-date covers, solicit information, and in-store date. The Lunar Code will also be available to make it easy for a consumer to put in an order with their retailer.

Another feature is New Releases. Consumers will be able to see past weeks, what is currently available from their retailer and what will be on-sale the next week.

We will continue to update and tweak the site in order to help facilitate orders for both the retailer and consumer.

More to come, I am sure.

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  