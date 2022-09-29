LySandra Vuong's Hot Priest Webtoon, Covenant, Picked Up by Oni Press

LySandra Vuong's queer YA graphic novel series Covenant was picked up by former Oni Press Associate Publisher Michelle Nguyen, but it seems that she too, like many others at the publisher, recently quit. Now Lion Forge/Oni Press editor Desiree Rodriguez who joined Lion Forge in 2016, will edit the series. Covenant, has a three-book deal for an adaptation of the Webtoon comic strip of the same name. In the story, Ezra, a powerful exorcist belonging to an elite organization under scrutiny for its unorthodox practices, is tasked to protect a seemingly normal human from rising demonic forces

Ezra, a powerful exorcist with no faith in God, is tasked to protect a seemingly normal human from rising demonic forces. With his church under scrutiny and the threat of war on the horizon, will Ezra find his conviction in time? Or will Sunny suffer the consequences?​ In a world where priests are decked out in holy tattoos and brandish machine guns in the face of demons, a powerful exorcist and a mysterious boy cross paths…in a college classroom. Covenant is a supernatural action comic about hot priests battling even hotter demons and contains religious and LGBT+ themes.

LySandra Vuong was formerly a mechanical engineer, they now draw hot priests for a living. Publication of the first Covenant book by Oni Press is planned for the spring of 2025. LySandra Vuong's agent Britt Siess at Britt Siess Creative Management negotiated the deal for world rights.

Oni Press/Lion Forge has been hitting the headlines a lot recently, with former owners James Lucas Jones and Charlie Chu pushed out by parent company Polarity, others departing voluntarily, and their newly reprinted Gender Queer: A Memoir graphic novel landing them, and its writer/artist Maia Kobabe, with dismissed obscenity criminal lawsuits in the state of Virginia. as well as Oni Press getting allegations of non-payment to comic book creators. Bleeding Cool looked at other recent work moves, and concerns of overwork, leading to notable gaps missing from the publisher's schedule.