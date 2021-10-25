Mad Cave Studios Full January 2022 Solicitations

Not everything has to be about launches, not even in the first month of the year. Mad Cave Studios will have the latest issues of Battlecats, Bountiful Garden, The Last Session, and Wolvenheart, for their January 2022 solicitations.

BATTLECATS VOL 3 #7

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

NOV211539

(W) Mark London (A / CA) Michael Camelo

With Valderia on the brink of civil war, it's up to the reunited Battlecats to quell Valadar's uprising! Secrets will be revealed, hearts will be changed, and Valderia will never be the same again. Witness the battle for Valderia in the double-sized final issue of Mad Cave's longest running series, Battlecats!

In Shops: Jan 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BOUNTIFUL GARDEN #5

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

NOV211540

(W) Ivy Noelle Weir (A / CA) Kelly Williams

Things draw to their bloody conclusion as the surviving planetside crew members of the Jemison prepare to return to the ship, where Anya waits. But are they alone? And can they be sure that the people they started their journey with are the same ones they'll finish alongside?

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 3.99

LAST SESSION #2 CVR A DOZERDRAWS

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

NOV211541

NOV211542 – LAST SESSION #2 CVR B DOZERDRAWS – 3.99

(W) Jasmine Walls (A / CA) Dozerdraws

Well, Lana called it: Dice & Deathtraps just got deadlier with new player Cassandra's inexperience. And everyone, especially Dungeon Master Jay, just seems… okay with the fact their very first campaign might end with nothing more than disappointment. As Lana decides how to cope, Drew, Walter, and Shen think about their own futures after college.

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99

WOLVENHEART #10 CVR A GIRALDO

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

NOV211543

NOV211544 – WOLVENHEART #10 CVR B GIRALDO – 3.99

(W) Mark London (A / CA) Alejandro Giraldo

Joan of Arc is haunted by nightmares that tell of something sinister on the horizon. Sterling and Sabina share an awkward moment during training. A plan is hatched to go after Van Helsing. Meanwhile, Van Helsing and Rasputin kidnap a historical visionary from 16th century Rome. The future may be uncertain, but the past is always clear.

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99