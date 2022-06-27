Mad Cave Studios Lauches Ukraine Benefit in September 2022 Solicits

In September 2022, Mad Cave Studios will publish Lower Your Sights, a comic book anthology to benefit the Ukrainian-based Voices of Children charity, with a combination of well-known comics writers and Ukrainian artists. Here are Mad Cave's full solicits for September 2022.

LOWER YOUR SIGHTS GN

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JUL221742

(W) Various (A / CA) Various

Lower Your Sights is an anthology that focuses on the consequences of war, the peace/relief effort, and mental health. In addition to tales from today's hottest creators, the collection includes art pieces and write-ups from numerous Ukrainian illustrators. All proceeds are being donated to the Ukrainian-based Voices of Children to provide psychological and psychosocial support to children affected by war.

In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: 17.99

MAD CAVE STUDIOS LEGACY BECSTAR #1

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JUL221743

(W) Joe Corallo (A) Lorenzo Colangeli (CA) Shaenon Garrity

Becstar is a star hopping mercenary light years away from earth. Leaving her old life behind with the help of her magical luck dagger and her biggest fan/only friend, Sally Soolin, Becstar ekes out a living under the nefarious Shadow Syndicate's radar. But when a mysterious girl appears with grim news and an urgent quest where the fate of the universe hangs in the balance, Becstar has no choice but to join… and regret it immediately.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 2.99

MAD CAVE STUDIOS LEGACY STARGAZER #1

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JUL221744

(W) Anthony Cleveland (A) Antonio Fuso (CA) Marguerite Sauvage

Years ago Shae, her brother Kenny, and two childhood friends experienced a traumatic, unexplainable event that left Kenny scarred for life. Twenty years later Kenny has committed himself to the belief that what they experienced was an alien abduction, and the group has since drifted apart. However, the sudden and mysterious disappearance of Kenny leads the group to reunite and discover the truth of what took place all those years ago.

In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: 2.99

POTIONS INC #4 (OF 5)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JUL221745

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Stelladia (CA) Natasha Alterici

Ran begins having prophetic dreams that lead him and Gen to Discovery Park. Meanwhile, Asteria and Astreus have a bright idea to find the Fordstone that goes horribly wrong bringing them face to face with Kanavin Goras himself!

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TIGERS TONGUE #3 CVR A IGBOKWE

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

JUL221746

JUL221747 – TIGERS TONGUE #3 CVR B IGBOKWE – 3.99

(W) Olivia Stephens (A) Diansakhu Banton-Perry (CA) Odera Igbokwe

With the first trial complete, The Tiger's People are one step closer to see who between twin princesses Kelindi and Aridani will inherit the throne, especially as The River's People grow more emboldened to rebel. As the trials continue with the Trial of Spirit, Kelindi's weak connection to her ancestral power gives Aridani an unexpected pathway to new abilities.

In Shops: Sep 21, 2022

SRP: 3.99