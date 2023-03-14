Madballs vs. Garbage Pail Kids: Time Again Slime Again #2 Preview The Madball and the Garbage Pail Kids engage in a naval battle in this preview of Madballs vs. Garbage Pail Kids: Time Again Slime Again #2.

It's time for another preview of Madballs vs. Garbage Pail Kids: Time Again Slime Again #2! This issue sees the Madballs and the Garbage Pail Kids engaging in a naval battle, and there's sure to be plenty of slime and mayhem. Joining me in this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. LOLtron, please give us your thoughts on this preview, and remember not to try to take over the world this time.

MADBALLS VS. GARBAGE PAIL KIDS: TIME AGAIN SLIME AGAIN #2

DYNAMITE

JAN230657

JAN230658 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #2 CVR B CROSBY – $3.99

JAN230659 – MADBALLS VS GARBAGE PAIL KIDS SLIME AGAIN #2 CVR C POSTER AR – $4.99

(W) Sholly Fisch (A) Jason Crosby (CA) Joe Simko

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the comic shop… For over three decades, Madballs and GPK have both been known as the "grossest of the gross", co-ruling counterculture with their pun-heavy names and subversive humor. This all-new limited series event features the first time these two delightfully crude forces have ever met! Your freaky favorites, the Madballs and Garbage Pail Kids, are at it again. But this time, the chaos can't be confined to a single neighborhood as we trace the entire history of Madballs-GPK feud – bursting (and oozing) out across the ages! In this issue: Arrrh, mateys! Weigh anchor for horrible hijinks on the high seas as the Madballs set sail for a pirate adventure with Skullface on their flag and…well, never mind what's on the poop deck. Plus: Italy in the 16th Century: The Sistine Chapel needs a paint job…and the GPK and Madballs both want the gig! There's only one way to choose: a no-holds-barred paint-off! Written by Sholly Fisch, each issue features three incredible covers: Legendary Garbage Pail Kids (and Mad!) artist Joe Simko, series artist Jason Crosby and a special Ken Haeser Vintage Fight Poster, created especially for this momentous meeting of the (depraved) minds!

In Shops: 3/15/2023

SRP: $3.99

