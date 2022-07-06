Magneto Does Ian McKellen Impressions When Drunk (Krakoa X-Spoilers)

This week sees the publication of three Krakoa X-Men comics, Sabretooth #5, Legion Of X #3 and X-Men Unlimited #42. Si Spurrier, writing Legion Of X, clearly has the best jokes.

… and even giving Pixie some Judge Dredd lines. With Sir Ian McKellen playing Magneto in the movies, naturally he'd be best at doing Sir Ian McKellen's Gandalf's "None Shall Pass". Originally McKellen turned down Gandalf as it conflicted with the Magneto role in X-Men movies that he had committed to. A chance meeting at a restaurant in London with New Line Cinema executive Bob Shaye saw the entire schedule of Lord Of The Rings rewritten to accommodate McKellen, something Peter Jackson couldn't have done.

And both roles would have been unavailable if he had taken the offer to play Dr. Nekhorvich in Mission: Impossible II with Tom Cruise because the studios wouldn't let him see the whole script first."

Victor LaValle has the best Krakoa meme references though, in Sabretooth.

While Alex Paknadel in X-Men Unlimited has the Krakoa poetry, courtesy of Doug Ramsey.

And yes, because I can sight-read Krakoa these days…

Even the maypole shed its leaves. When the blindfolded king unravels its weaves Summer stalls, clocks crash to shore. Island time teeters, bidding us dance no more?

If you wanted to interpret that Krakoa, maybe… The time for celebration has come to an end. The Blindfolded king is Professor X. Time travel and future visions have threatened Krakoa, whether from Orchis, Destiny, Moira Mactaggert, the Russians or Mister Sinister. And might this mean no more Hellfire Galas after this one?

Sabretooth unearths all those sent to the Krakoa Pit, even the ones you may have forgotten, like Nanny and Orphan-Maker…

…and Toad? Didn't he get sent to the Pit when he falsely confessed to killing the Scarlet Witch? And they kept him there even when the truth came out? Blimey, that's rough.

Legion Of X carves out the shape of the Astral Realm that houses The Altar, as well as where it crossed over into the physical Krakoa space; this could be as important to the future of the mutants as the terraforming of Arakko, While Destiny can see the future of Sabretooth…

And it's "Sabretooth & The Exiles" as you may have read elsewhere. Definitely, Victor LaValle will be writing this; it is possible Leonard Kirk will be drawing it. We will see when Marvel sends out the PR.

But even the mightiest Krakoan can be brought down in Legion Of X.

It looks like the Juggernaut can indeed be stopped. And whether you are in Legion Of X or in X-Men Unlimited today, it's not healthy to be a Banshee…

SABRETOOTH #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

APR220912

(W) Victor Lavalle (A) Leonard Kirk (CA) Ryan Stegman

ALL THINGS MUST END…

…but how? Sabretooth has changed Krakoa but has Krakoa changed him? No one gets away clean in this story. And maybe there are fates even worse than the Pit.

PARENTAL ADVISORYIn Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: $3.99 X-Men Unlimited #42

(W) Alex Paknadel (A) Damian Couceiro

CYPHER IN THE CRYPTOLECT Part 1! Cypher is determined to turn Krakoa into a language of the arts—but he's going to have to put that dream on hold as he gets called in to help investigate a mysterious incident: a human has somehow entered through one of the Krakoan gates before collapsing gravely injured! And now, a mysterious force seems to be jumping from mutant host to mutant host as it burns through them. What is going on, and can Cypher solve the mystery before more mutants wind up dead? LEGION OF X #3

MARVEL COMICS

APR220894

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Jan Bazaldua (CA) Dike Ruan

TO BE MAD IS TO BE DIVINE!

An Arakkii fugitive god is lurking somewhere in the shadows of Krakoa, and Weaponless Zsen must track them down or face destruction at the hands of the terrifying Ora Serrata. After hitting a number of dead ends, Zsen and Nightcrawler turn to the astral plane for answers. Meanwhile, Pixie lures the Skinjacker out of hiding with the help of Juggernaut and…Dr. Strange?!

RATED T+In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: $3.99