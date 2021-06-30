Major Characters Return To Image Comics In Crossover #7 (Spoilers)

Oh, and you thought only X-Factor #10 had the big last-page reveal this week? Not a bit of it. Crossover #7 is a "very special" episode of the Crossover series written by Donny Cates and drawn by Geoff Shaw, which features Chip Zdarsky and is written by Chip Zdarsky and drawn by Phil Hester. A comic book in which comic book characters from all over have taken their war into the real world.

In issue #1 of Crossover, as well as the referenced death of Brian K Vaughan, there was a mention that Chip Zdarsky – real name Steve Murray – was missing. In Crossover #7, we discover that he has been on the run, fearing being hunted by his own creations.

But there's someone he really fears amongst all the comic book creations, from Sex Criminals #14. Himself.

He's on the run from himself, or rather a version of himself that Steve calls Chip, that he puts down on paper and plays on the internet. This one.

It turns out Steve shouldn't have worried. I mean, shouldn't have worried much.

It still doesn't go well though, he is still being hunted, or rather they both are. Could it be Matt Fraction? No clues. But Steve Murray does know who to go to for help.

And we haven't seen them at Image Comics for some time.

Christian Walker and Deena Pilgrim are the stars of Powers, the creator-owned cops-in-a-world-of-superheroes comic book series written by Brian Michael Bendis and drawn by Michael Avon Oeming, first published by Image Comics from 2000 to 2004, then at Marvel Comics from 2004 until 2017, then at DC Comics from 2018 to 2020. It was also turned into a TV series on the PlayStation Network. When Bendis no longer had a creator-owned deal at DC at the beginning of the year, the book lost its publisher and was pulled off ComiXology again. It currently has no home, and neither do his other titles. Could Powers, as well as Bendis' many other creator-owned titles, be returning to Image Comics? Or is this just a flying visit? We note that subsequent issues of Crossover are a little police-heavy…

CROSSOVER #7 CVR A ZDARSKY

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Phil Hester, Ande Parks, Dee Cunniffe (CA) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) John J. Hill NEW STORY ARC "Wait. No. Hold on, what is this? Why is CHIP writing my book? Sorry, I know this is unprofessional to do in public, but no one at Image is answering my emails. Someone please call me!! WHAT IS HAPPENING?!"In Shops: Jun 30, 2021

CROSSOVER #8

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Phil Hester, Ande Parks, Dee Cunniffe (CA) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) John J. Hill

"MEANWHILE," Part One After the massive events of the last arc (and not counting that weird issue that CHIP wrote… what the hell was that all about?), the adventure continues as new foes and new allies join the fold to uncover a deadly mystery beyond the walls of the dome. With special guest appearances by [REDACTED BY LEGAL]!In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

CROSSOVER #9

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Phil Hester, Ande Parks, Dee Cunniffe (CA) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) John J. Hill

"MEANWHILE" Part Two-The hunt is on! Ellie and Ryan continue their deadly ride along with two of comics' finest as the brutal comic superstar slayings continue! What beloved comic book creator will die next?! Is it me? Could be!! It's a bloodbath over here, kids! Fun!In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

CROSSOVER #10

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Dee Cunniffe, John J. Hill, Geoff Shaw

"MEANWHILE," Part Three

"MEANWHILE," Part Three

"Hey hey! We're back with another mysterious slaughter-filled romp! And man oh man, is this one…honestly, guys, there's not much I can say here without spoiling every single page. Look, I don't know, guys. Writing solicitations is hard. Come read our crazy little book!!"In Shops: Sep 22, 2021