4Chan Fakes Bleeding Cool's Post-James Tynion IV Batman Gossip

Despite the belief of some, I never make up a story (aside from April Fool's Day and I stopped that a while ago too). Some people also think I take stories from 4Chan and pass them off as my own – that's never happened, and 4Chan's anonymous lack of provenance is a big reason not to. But today, that went in reverse, as some anonymous chap posted a faked Bleeding Cool report. Purporting to be a screencap of the page, and a URL that didn't work because Bleeding Cool was meant to have pulled the piece for unknown reasons – although with this article, it now does work! I mean, there are just not enough typos, how did they think it would pass muster? Nevertheless, the rumours of what DC Comics will be doing once James Tynion IV leaves Batman was popular enough to get lots of people asking me about it. Firstly, some of the rumours are purportedly and demonstrably false. They had to fake a Bleeding Cool report to somehow give them credence.

With James Tynion announcing that he is leaving Batman with #117, the direction of the Bat Family books is up in the question. We've asked around the offices, and here's what we know

DC has yet to name the next Batman writer, but their top target seems to be Marvel's Donny Cates. DC is hoping to lure him away with a very lucrative offer: full creative control, a pop-up imprint, expanded TV rights. People around the office have informally referred to it as "the Bendis package".

Bleeding Cool can confirm that at least two titles have been affected by Tynion's exit: a Batgirls title written by Becky Cloonan and Michael Conrad, and a Tim Drake mini-series co-written by Tynion and Meghan Fitzmartin.

The Drake mini-series would have explored Tim's newfound sexuality. However, DC has decided to put those titles on hold, as the next Batman writer may choose to go in a different direction.

One title that won't be affected is Nightwing. DC is letting Taylor roam with a long leash, in order to avoid another Ric situation. Taylor's current plan is to have a Dick Grayson and Barbara Gordon wedding with Nightwing #100. A wedding that, I hear, may go awry when a pregnant Starfire shows up…

In other departments, Josh Williamson is working on 2022's summer event, tentatively called "Immortal Crisis". Williamson will be joined by Taylor, Geoff Thorne, and Tim Sheridan as co-writers. I can't confirm this, but word is that DC wants use this event to do away with aged up Jonathan Kent in some way. I'm also hearing that Hal Jordan will return as Parallax, and rumblings of a new Superboy Prime.

Just so you know, I have never asked around an office, Donny Cates' contract with Marvel is long and not finishing any time soon, and tweeted when asked "my exclusive contract isn't close to ending." As for everything else, it's mostly fanboy wish-fulfillment that seems to be based around getting rid of recent changes at DC Comics. No bisexual Tim Drake, no Batgirls title, getting rid of Bendis Superman changes, a wedding for Nightwing and Batgirl, the return of Superboy-Prime and a Hal Jordan Parallax. Haven't heard any of that… let's see what I can find out, though. And when I do, it will be here on Bleeding Cool.