Manga Mavericks Books Announces 2 New Manga Titles at NYCC

At New York Comic con, indie publisher Manga Mavericks announced they would be publising Horon of the Closed Country and Sinbad in 2026

Article Summary Manga Mavericks Books announces two new manga licenses at New York Comic Con for 2026 release.

Horon of the Closed Country by Sen is a fantasy series about memory, loss, and mystical forest secrets.

Classic 1980s manga Sinbad by Atsuji Yamamoto gets an English release, blending adventure and self-discovery.

Both titles will be available in print and digital formats for North American readers, rated 13+.

At New York Comic Con last weekend, Manga Mavericks, the new indie manga publisher serving North America, announced two newly licensed titles during its panel that will be added to its print and digital catalog in 2026. The latest releases include the fantasy adventure series, Horon of the Closed Country by indie manga creator Sen, the first volume of which is scheduled for release in Early Winter 2026 in digital and Summer 2026 in print, and the classic 1980s fantasy adventure series, Sinbad by veteran manga creator Atsuji Yamamoto (ELF 17, SABER CATS, ULTIMATE TEACHER), which is scheduled for release in Summer 2026 in both print and digital.

Horon of the Closed Country

By Sen

Print SRP: $14.99 / Digital SRP: $6.99 ∙ 148 pages

ISBN: 9781968054298

For Readers 13+

Available Early Winter 2026 (Digital), Summer 2026 (Print)

What the Forest Deity takes will never return.

A forest deity hides and protects an ancient land from foreign enemies, but in order to do so, sacrifices must be made. In recent times, the forest deity has been encroaching more on humankind, with only people with special powers, diviners, able to drive them back. One child has the power of these diviners, but their memory has been stolen from them, leaving only the aforementioned warning. An unlikely trio, each of whom has lost something dear to them, find themselves journeying to unravel the secrets of the forest deity. Little do they know that what they have lost, the frequent appearance of the deity, and the need for sacrifices are all connected…

Horon of the Closed Country is a complete indie series that was 4 volumes total in Japan, each of which will be released at A5 (5.83" x 8.27") size by Manga Mavericks Books.

HORON OF THE CLOSED COUNTRY creator Sen provided the following message to share with NYCC attendees:

"Horon of the Closed Country came from my desire to draw the kind of fantasy story that I would have loved to read as a child. It's an incredible feeling to know that an English version is coming and that people worldwide will be able to read it! It's as if the world is expanding right before my eyes! I can't wait to see the story that I dedicated to myself as a child gain a new life and new readers through the translation! I hope everyone enjoys it!"

Sinbad

By Atsuji Yamamoto

Print SRP: $14.99 / Digital SRP: $6.99 ∙ 222 pages ∙

ISBN: 9781968054304 ∙For Readers 13+ ∙

Available Summer 2026 (Digital and Print)

Chart a course for adventure with Sinbad!

Sinbad is a young man with bravery, agility, and a strong sense of justice. Despite this, his looks not only make it impossible for him to get a date, but also cause him to stand out from his fellow villagers and even his family. He's long known that he's different from everyone else, but it's only after he helps a girl recover her lost crystal ball that he gets a peek into his past and learns his feelings are true. To get the whole picture of his past, he'll need to set out on a life-changing journey, where foes and danger await. Join in this legendary time-spanning adventure crafted by storied manga creator Atsuji Yamamoto.

Originally published in Japan in 1989, Sinbad melds classic shonen artwork and storytelling with a tale as old as time!

SINBAD is a complete series collected into 4 volumes in Japan, each of which will be released at A5 (5.83" x 8.27") size by Manga Mavericks Books.

