Manta Suggests 5 Royal-Themed Webcomics for King Charles' Coronation On the day of King Charles' coronation, Manta suggests 5 royal-themed webcomics for you to read to entertain yourself through the event.

It's King Charles' coronation in the United Kingdom this weekend, and Manta has sent us a list of five royal-themed webcomics you can read to celebrate the event or to avoid it. They are, of course, romance-themed since fans of romantic webcomics also like royals, so win-win! Check out these comics on the Manta website or app, all guaranteed to be more entertaining than turning on your televisions to watch a man put on a hat!

"I have to survive, no matter what!

I've died and been reincarnated as the villain of a romance novel! In order to avoid the hideous fate that awaits me, I've righted her wrongs and even gotten engaged. I should be home free, but strange things have started happening ever since the heroine appeared. Why won't her fiancé leave me alone?"

"I'm the daughter of a Duke?!

While locked up in a prison cell, Eluana Vita awakens her alchemy powers and later finds out she's the daughter of a Duke! However, she's in for a rude awakening when she realizes the royal life isn't what she thought it'd be. Join Eluana on her journey to find the peaceful life she's always wanted."

"Marry me, and we can bathe twice a day!

Unwashed hair, dirty fingernails, and the sickening stench of body odor mixed with perfume! Nadia is horrified to wake up in a romance fantasy novel where bathing is abhorred. Her only hope lies in Duke Cartane, the one man who doesn't stink. Will he help her get her squeaky-clean happy ending?"

"Would you sacrifice your honor to marry a Duke?

In order to save her family from ruin, Chloe Verdier must find a groom for her sister, Alice. She soon runs into the handsome but arrogant Duke Tisse, who makes a proposal that could save them. When Alice flees with a mysterious man, Chloe must seek out the Duke in the biggest gamble of her life."

"Devil, I don't want to marry him."

In hopes to escape a forced marriage, Giovinetta makes a wish to the devil to save her, but what she doesn't know are the consequences of her actions. Read the steamy story of a girl who just wants to be with the one man she is forbidden to love.

