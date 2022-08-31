Many MCU Reasons Behind The New Thunderbolts From Marvel (Spoilers)

How do you put a superhero team together like Thunderbolts? Hawkeye knows how you used to do it. You get on the phone and pull in a few favours.

Yup, Hawkeye is to blame for Trump. As he is most things.

That's how you used to do it. But Mayor Luke Cage of New York has other criteria and a branding/focus group mentality to play to for his new Thunderbolts.

Especially when the good folk of New York suddenly actually like the Avengers being illegal in New York. No wonder the Fantastic Four are heading out West.

A superhero team created by algorithm and demographics. How hilarious and satirical. Except that may actually be how the team has been assembled in the real world. To start with Thunderbolts will be a movie, and appears to have been set up in Black Widow, Falcon & The Winter Soldier and probably She-Hulk. Hawkeye has his own TV series, and Luke Cage will probably be back in the Daredevil movie.

Chavez America starred in Doctor Strange 2, and they have a substitute for Cable that doesn't get in the way of the X-Men books.

Might Persuasion be a replacement for Killgrave for the Daredevil movie as well? Or a case for She-Hulk?

And Monica Rambeau, about to appear in The Marvels movie, also joined the Thunderbolts and brings the lightning.

Fighting Taskmaster, a version of whom was seen in Black Widow, which set up the Thunderbolts movie.

A Carnage-alike, as recently seen in Venom 2.

The Abomination as currently seen in She-Hulk.

And John Walker as recently seen in Falcon & The Winter Soldier, also setting up the Thunderbolts movie. It does feel as if there is a marketing plan in play in the very conceptualisation of this comic book, as well as within its own fictional walls.

THUNDERBOLTS #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR220912

(W) Jim Zub (A) Sean Izaakse (CA) David Nakayama

…LIKE LIGHTNING! Super-powered crooks have taken hostages in Staten Island? A dimensional rift tears open in Chinatown? Monsters running amok at the Met? Call in the THUNDER! New York City's finest are here to save the day – Hawkeye, Spectrum, America Chavez, Power Man, Persuasion and Gutsen Glory! You know 'em, you love 'em…they're the Thunderbolts! In the aftermath of Devil's Reign, the Big Apple has big problems, and it's up to a new group of Thunderbolts to turn things around. But when Clint Barton gets tasked with heading up this team and proving they can go toe-to-toe with anything the Marvel Universe can throw at them, the first opponent he's going to have to face is himself. RATED T In Shops: Aug 31, 2022 SRP: $4.99