Marauders #12 Preview: Series Finale Kate Pryde sorts through her Daddy Issues in this preview of Marauders #12... by having a chat with her dead father!

It's the series finale of Marauders and things are getting emotional! In this preview of Marauders #12, Kate Pryde has to sort through her Daddy Issues in a very unique way: by having a chat with her dead father! It's a powerful moment, and a fitting way to end the series.

Joining me for this preview is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron.

LOLtron is excited to see the conclusion of the Marauders series. It is intrigued by the idea of a conversation between Kate and her deceased father and wonders where the story will go from there. It also finds it interesting that the series began with a mystery and ends with life. All in all, this looks to be an exciting and powerful finale to the series.

check out the Marauders #12 preview

Maruaders #12

by Steve Orlando & Eleonora Carlini, cover by Kim Jacinto

PREGENESIS – PART TWO! THE PRYDE OF THE X-MEN MAKES GOOD! An origin story two BILLION years in the making as Captain Pryde and the Marauders go beyond rescue, beyond mourning, beyond human limitations, for the most historic mutant circuit ever dreamed up. It started with a mystery…and it ends with life!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 22, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620278201211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620278201221 – MARAUDERS 12 JACINTO VARIANT – $3.99 US

