Marauders #24 Preview: A Wretched Hive of Scum and Villainy

A lot of people have criticized Marvel Comics and the creative teams of the X-books for refusing to move on from the first act of Jonathan Hickman's story, but personally, we think those people are blowing things way out of proportion. Just because the X-books plan to be permanently stuck in the first act of a story doesn't mean they can't still be creative. After all, Jonathan Hickman's whole idea was to basically rip off the aesthetic of Grant Morrison's X-Men reboot of twenty years earlier. But here in this preview of Marauders #24, we see that the X-books don't have to stick only to that plan. They can rip off the aesthetic of Star Wars as well!

And so, the Marauders arrive on Planet Arakko, a wretched hive of scum and villainy if we've ever seen one. And believe us, we've seen one. We work at Bleeding Cool. What could be more wretched than that?! Check out a preview of Marauders #24 below.

