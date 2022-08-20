Marauders #5 Preview: Special Resurrection Protocols

Xandra is resurrected in this preview of Marauders #5… but it seems that Xavier family members get the deluxe package. Most mutants don't remember the moment of their death because they're restored from a recent backup. But Xandra remembers everything right up to the moment of her death. Coincidence? Or bias? Or maybe he just used telepathic rsync? Or X-sync, as the case may be? Check out the preview below.

Marauders #5

by Steve Orlando & Andrea Broccardo, cover by Kael Ngu

HELL CAN WAIT! Avalon is falling! The Acolytes are on the hunt! Nemesis has just landed from the Age of Apocalypse! Seems like the perfect time for a heist, right? The Marauders couldn't agree more! It's a mission to the recent past to rescue the last survivor of a forgotten mutant golden age!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.14"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Aug 24, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620278200511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.