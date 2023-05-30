Marc Bernardin, Adam Freeman & Sebastián Piriz's Comic Book Census Census is a supernatural horror comedy, co-written by Marc Bernardin and Adam Freeman with art and colours by Sebastián Piriz.

Census is a supernatural horror comedy, co-written by Marc Bernardin who wrote one of my favourite comics, Genius, as well as Carnival Row and Picard, and writer, TV producer and director Adam Freeman (but not the comics PR guy who I always get confused between). With art and colours by Sebastián Piriz, and lettering by Bernardo Brice. Previously published as a ComiXology Originals title, Dark Horse Comics will be taking it from digital to print for the first time in January 2024.

To get the job of a lifetime, sometimes you have to sell your soul. In Census, Liam Malone is an aimless college graduate slacker living in New York City who answers a job listing for the Census Bureau that seems to require little of him. Knock on doors, ask a few questions, move on. But what he quickly discovers is that the doors of New York City are hiding lots of things. Dangerous things. Supernatural things. Liam's new gig requires him to register all of the demons, djinn, and other bizarre creatures living in New York. How will Liam keep both his life and a stellar performance review?

Census goes on sale on the 23rd of January in bookstores and on the 24th of January in comic shops.

Liam Malone gets his first real job…counting demons for the Underworld census. But can he keep his job? His life? Most importantly, can he keep his pants? Find out now!

Liam Malone learns the hard way that nothing in his new life is what it seems. Leprechaun counting is a piece of cake, but finding an elusive djinn, well, that might mean taking a closer look at what's going on around him. To get a closer look, read on…

Liam Malone discovers that not everything in the demon world is what it seems. Especially when it comes to Changelings. Going above and beyond (and in this job, that's saying a lot), Liam reunites Baba Yaga with her long-lost grandson/changeling. Hopefully, this will put an end to those missing children…but not those tempting meat pies. Sound tasty? Keep reading!

Part 1 of 2. With his job on the line for helping Baba Yaga (and having a demon girlfriend) and in trouble with Pictor, Liam can't help but help when he encounters the ghosts of enslaved peoples living in the basement of a pizza parlor in Hell's Kitchen. Knowing what it might cost him, Liam Malone is willing to pay the price. But can he convince his roommates to help him? Can you reroute a parade in NYC? Well-meaning hijinks abound in this issue of Census. Read now!

Part 2 of 2. From Hell's Kitchen to Hell, Liam Malone has a short way to go. His well-meant efforts get him a meeting with the Big Bosses, Pictor's superiors. Oh, and Lilith's ex-boyfriend. Is there any way in hell Liam can get out of this in one piece? What will he do in order to save himself and the love of his life? Find out in the final issue of Census.

