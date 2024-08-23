Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Deadpool, Fox, Image, Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios, Movies, X-Men | Tagged: , , ,

Marc Silvestri Recreates That Wolverine Image for Witchblade

Marc Silvestri Recreates that X-Men Cover used in Deadpool And Wolverine for his latest issue of Witchblade

Ever since a variant of Logan appeared crucified on the cross, surrounded by bloody skulls, in the Deadpool And Wolverine movie, there has been a lot of fuss about the cover of Uncanny X-Men #251 drawn by Marc Silvestri back in 1990, which featured the original image. Spoilers ahead of course.

Marc Silvestri Recreates That Wolverine Deadpool Image for Witchblade

After working at Marvel, Marc Silvestri was a co-founder of Image Comics and founder of Top Cow, publishing his comics Witchblade, The Darkness, Cyberforce and more. And now Image Comics is revealing a Witchblade 1:25 copy incentive homage variant by Marc Silvestri that plays off the original image, with Witchblade crucified on a W rather than an X.

Marc Silvestri Recreates That Wolverine Deadpool Image for Witchblade

And on the cover of Witchblade #3, by Marguerite Bennett and Giuseppe Cafaro published by Image Comics/Top Cow Productions next month.

Marc Silvestri Recreates That Wolverine Deadpool Image for Witchblade
Screenshot of Deadpool And Wolverine

The longtime popular cover saw a spike in buzz online after the release of Marvel's Deadpool and Wolverine movie as fans caught the reference in a scene that replicates the imagery with Hugh Jackman's character nailed to the X. Current eBay sales have seen a signed CGC 9.8 copy of Uncanny X-Men #251 sell for $680. An unsigned CGC 9.8 copy sell for $400. And a standard unslabbed copy sell for $150.

Marc Silvestri Recreates That Wolverine Deadpool Image for Witchblade
Screenshot of Deadpool And Wolverine

So, naturally, Marc Silvestri wants a piece co that action. "The new Witchblade series came out the same month as Deadpool and Wolverine, and since then we have been contacted by comic book fans non-stop about the cover," said Silvestri. "Our fans mean so much to us, and we thought that this would be a great way to pay homage to them for support of my work and Top Cow through the years."

Eric Stephenson, Chief Creative Officer & Publisher at Image Comics, added: "I stopped reading comics in high school around '85, and seeing that issue of X-Men was what got me interested in checking comics out again four years later. It's such a powerful image and, apart from being my own personal introduction to Marc's work, it's one of my all-time favorite covers!" Witchblade #3 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 18th of September.

WITCHBLADE #3 CVR A CAFARO & PRIANTO
IMAGE COMICS
JUL240588
(W) Marguerite Bennett (A/CA) Giuseppe Cafaro, Arif Prianto
Sara Pezzini grapples with the deadly powers of the Witchblade while corrupt cops, human traffickers, and supernatural conspiracies tighten the noose around her neck. A terrifying new hunter emerges in the form of Ian Nottingham, but is he here to save her, sabotage her-or seduce her?In Shops: Sep 18, 2024
SRP: $3.99

