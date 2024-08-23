Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Deadpool, Fox, Image, Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios, Movies, X-Men | Tagged: Deadpool And Wolverine, marc silvestri, witchblade, wolverine

Marc Silvestri Recreates That Wolverine Image for Witchblade

Marc Silvestri Recreates that X-Men Cover used in Deadpool And Wolverine for his latest issue of Witchblade

Ever since a variant of Logan appeared crucified on the cross, surrounded by bloody skulls, in the Deadpool And Wolverine movie, there has been a lot of fuss about the cover of Uncanny X-Men #251 drawn by Marc Silvestri back in 1990, which featured the original image. Spoilers ahead of course.

After working at Marvel, Marc Silvestri was a co-founder of Image Comics and founder of Top Cow, publishing his comics Witchblade, The Darkness, Cyberforce and more. And now Image Comics is revealing a Witchblade 1:25 copy incentive homage variant by Marc Silvestri that plays off the original image, with Witchblade crucified on a W rather than an X.

And on the cover of Witchblade #3, by Marguerite Bennett and Giuseppe Cafaro published by Image Comics/Top Cow Productions next month.

The longtime popular cover saw a spike in buzz online after the release of Marvel's Deadpool and Wolverine movie as fans caught the reference in a scene that replicates the imagery with Hugh Jackman's character nailed to the X. Current eBay sales have seen a signed CGC 9.8 copy of Uncanny X-Men #251 sell for $680. An unsigned CGC 9.8 copy sell for $400. And a standard unslabbed copy sell for $150.

So, naturally, Marc Silvestri wants a piece co that action. "The new Witchblade series came out the same month as Deadpool and Wolverine, and since then we have been contacted by comic book fans non-stop about the cover," said Silvestri. "Our fans mean so much to us, and we thought that this would be a great way to pay homage to them for support of my work and Top Cow through the years."

Eric Stephenson, Chief Creative Officer & Publisher at Image Comics, added: "I stopped reading comics in high school around '85, and seeing that issue of X-Men was what got me interested in checking comics out again four years later. It's such a powerful image and, apart from being my own personal introduction to Marc's work, it's one of my all-time favorite covers!" Witchblade #3 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 18th of September.

WITCHBLADE #3 CVR A CAFARO & PRIANTO

IMAGE COMICS

JUL240588

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A/CA) Giuseppe Cafaro, Arif Prianto

Sara Pezzini grapples with the deadly powers of the Witchblade while corrupt cops, human traffickers, and supernatural conspiracies tighten the noose around her neck. A terrifying new hunter emerges in the form of Ian Nottingham, but is he here to save her, sabotage her-or seduce her?In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: $3.99

