Mark Bagley Ultimate Spider-Man Spread Auction On ComicConnect

Mark Bagley and Brian Michael Bendis on Ultimate Spider-Man is one of the modern epics of comics. For over 100 issues, they reshaped the Spider-Man mythos for the modern-day and inspired one of the last youth reading movements in comics.

Ultimate Spider-Man #73 Double Page Spread

Mark Bagley pencils/Scott Hanna inks; pages 18-19; 2005; 22" x 17" Peter caught in the clutches of The Hobgoblin in this stunning double-page splash by Bagley; also there's a Shark. From his and Brian Michael Bendis' epic run on Ultimate Spidey. Pen and ink. Art is in excellent condition. Signed by Bagley on the reverse. Mark Bagley is an American comics artist. He has worked for Marvel Comics on such titles as The Amazing Spider-Man, Thunderbolts, New Warriors, and Ultimate Spider-Man and for DC Comics on Justice League of America, Batman and Trinity. Bagley won his first job at Marvel by winning the contest in the Marvel Try-Out book in 1983. Scott Hanna is an inker in the comic book industry. He has worked with DC Comics and Marvel. He started his career as an inker for Eternity Comics. He then worked for DC at Detective Comics for five years, completing storylines like Knightfall, Contagion, Legacy, and Cataclysm. He then worked for Marvel Comics for almost 14 years and inked almost every major character.

For a pretty epic pair of pages from such an important run of comics, this one is low right now. It will surely go up, so best to head on over to ComicConnect right now and place a bid. While there, check out all of the other Event Auction #43 items. Do so before bidding ends in ten days on August 24th.