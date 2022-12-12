Mark Brooks' Twitter Account Hacked, Used To Scam Fans

Comic book creator and cover artist Mark Brooks best known for his work on the X-Men comic books right now, has had his Twitter account @MarkBrooksArt hacked. Since yesterday, it has been used by someone saying "Hello twitter family ! I have 10 MacBooks that I will personally sign myself , that you can purchase for $550 and free Shipping ! First come first serve basis , and all proceeds will be going to charity ! MY DMS ARE OPENED IF INTERESTED"

Earlier today, it updated, saying "I only have 4 left, those who want to buy can write, all proceeds will be donated to charity." I am really hoping this is part of the scam langauge and the person has not actually taken six payments for what will be non-existing Macbooks from Mark Brooks' fans.

Mark Brooks has now set up an alt Twitter account as @MarkBrooksArts where he writes "This is not me, I have been hacked. Please report as a hacked account" and "Still trying to get it back. Please report that you believe I've been hacked."

If you want to help, then a) go to the hacked account and report it as hacked, b) if you still work at Twitter, see if you can press the right button and restore Mark Brooks' original Twitter account followed by over 50,0000 people to its original owner and c) everyone, turn on your two-factor authentication option, especially given the current circumstances.

Brooks' first published work was in 10th Muse, written by Marv Wolfman for Image Comics, and his first cover work was for the Atlas #1 one-shot for Bleeding Cool's publishers Avatar Press, and has been working for Marvel Comics since 2004 on Spider-Man, Cable & Deadpool, Amazing Fantasy, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more. The also drew the five-issue Han Solo miniseries, before becoming a primarily cover artist for Marvel.