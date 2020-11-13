Mark Crilley To Teach Us All The Comic Book Lesson In 2022

Mark Crilley is a comic creator, artist and children's book author and illustrator, who also taught English in schools in Taiwan and Japan. He is the creator of the Akiko series of comic books from Sirius back in the day, then a line of children's novels from Random House, the OEL manga Miki Falls from HarperTeen and Brody's Ghost from Dark Horse Comics. Of late he has also produced instructional videos on drawing on YouTube in various styles. These run alongside his three Mastering Manga instruction books, The Realism Challenge on drawing hyper-realistic drawings of everyday objects, and The Drawing Lesson, a graphic novel that aims at teaching readers how to draw through the adventures of David and his mentor.

Now, Publisher's Weekly reports that Kaitlin Ketchum at Ten Speed Press has bought world rights to The Comic Book Lesson, a graphic novel that teaches readers how to create comics. The fictionalized narrative incorporates tips and tricks as readers follow the tale of a teenager who learns how to take her story idea and turn it into a real comic book.

The Comic Book Lesson is scheduled for the summer of 2022, and Mark Crilley's agent Ammi-Joan Paquette at Erin Murphy Literary negotiated the deal. Crilley shared with Bleeding Cool a couple of pages from the project, telling us "this page shows the educational aspect of the book."

And that "this one is more about the narrative, the story in which the lessons are embedded."

Ten Speed Press is a publishing house founded in Berkeley, California in 1971 by Philip Wood and bought by Random House in February 2009, now part of their Crown Publishing Group division. Ten Speed's all-time best-seller is What Color is Your Parachute? A Practical Manual for Job-Hunters and Career-Changers by Richard N. Bolles which was first published in 1972. Ten Speed Press currently publishes 150 books a year under all of its imprints.