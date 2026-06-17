Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Video Games, World Of Warcraft | Tagged: World of Warcraft: Midnight

World of Warcraft: Midnight – Revelations Has Officially Launched

World of Warcraft: Midnight - Revelations was launched this week, bringing a few new pieces of content to the current expansion

Article Summary World of Warcraft: Midnight Update 12.0.7 Revelations is live, pushing Azeroth deeper into the Void conflict.

Explore Naigtal and Val, rotating daily activity zones packed with world quests, rares, and Normal or Heroic play.

Take on the new Sporefall raid, earn spore-fused gear, and try flexible Mythic raiding for groups of 15 to 25.

Unlock the Omnium Folio rune system, new Loa Lorewalking, and a limited-time WoW Goal event in Silvermoon City.

Blizzard Entertainment has launched a new update for World of Warcraft: Midnight, as Update 12.0.7: Revelations is live in the game. The update focuses on the Void's forces' continued attacks on Azeroth in the aftermath of the expansion's primary storyline, while also seeing the ancient mysteries of the Amani trolls begin to resurface. You'll see two new areas, a new raid, new lorewarlking, a new system, and more for you to check out. We have the dev notes below and the finer details from the team in their latest blog.

Revelations Make Themselves Known in World of Warcraft: Midnight

Join Magister Umbric and Grand Magister Rommath on a mission to reconfigure and restore the Sunstrider Omnium. This ancient elven relic was originally created by Dath'remar Sunstrider to study and observe the various schools of magic and to serve as an academic repository. After years of silence, the Sunstrider Omnium has now reawakened, unsettling the Magisters and sowing disarray among them. Once unlocked, you'll be entrusted with the Omnium Folio, a runic ledger containing powerful runes of power you can use in battle. Continue taking part in weekly activities to imbue more runes—customizing these initial runes and unlocking their maximum potential to aid you in the fight against the Void.

New Daily Activity Areas : Naigtal & Val – The portal to these locations rotates each week, but provides daily activities including rare enemies to confront, world quests, and more, with the option to choose Normal or Heroic difficulties for these areas.

: Naigtal & Val – The portal to these locations rotates each week, but provides daily activities including rare enemies to confront, world quests, and more, with the option to choose Normal or Heroic difficulties for these areas. New Raid : Sporefall – Face the fungal giant Rotmire for powerful spore-fused gear and more. This raid also introduces the new flexible Mythic difficulty, which allows groups ranging from 15-25 players rather than the traditional 20-player Mythic requirement.

: Sporefall – Face the fungal giant Rotmire for powerful spore-fused gear and more. This raid also introduces the new flexible Mythic difficulty, which allows groups ranging from 15-25 players rather than the traditional 20-player Mythic requirement. New System : Omnium Folio – A runic ledger containing powerful runes that power players can use in battle. Players will need to take part in weekly activities to obtain more runes and upgrade them to their max potential.

: Omnium Folio – A runic ledger containing powerful runes that power players can use in battle. Players will need to take part in weekly activities to obtain more runes and upgrade them to their max potential. New Lorewalking : Loa – Apprentice Lorewalker Li Li makes her storytelling debut, focusing on key quest moments for the Loa, wild gods revered by the troll races across Azeroth.

: Loa – Apprentice Lorewalker Li Li makes her storytelling debut, focusing on key quest moments for the Loa, wild gods revered by the troll races across Azeroth. Turblent Timeways Returns – Some time after the launch of Revelations, a new Turbulent Timeways event kicks off, adding Dragonflight dungeons to the mix. Players who complete the multi-week achievement Turbulent Timeways V will earn the Spawn of Vyranoth mount.

Some time after the launch of Revelations, a new Turbulent Timeways event kicks off, adding Dragonflight dungeons to the mix. Players who complete the multi-week achievement Turbulent Timeways V will earn the mount. WoW Goal in-game activity – For football (AKA soccer) fans in Azeroth, something exciting is available for a limited time during Revelations. A vendor in Silvermoon City will offer Alliance and Horde tabards, along with a football toy, so players can represent their faction's colors. By scoring goals, players can unlock décor items, such as framed faction tabards and a trophy

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