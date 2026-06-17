Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Liquid Death, Long Island Iced Tea

Liquid Death Puts Their Tea Against The Long Island Usual

Liquid Death put their iced tea to the test against the most famous of all, the Long Island Iced Tea, to see what helps people at work

Article Summary Liquid Death launches a comedic Death Island iced tea campaign, pitting its canned tea against the classic Long Island Iced Tea.

The mock office test shows Liquid Death iced tea boosting productivity, morale, and likability over an alcohol-fueled workday.

Liquid Death highlights natural caffeine, B vitamins, and lower sugar as key advantages in its workplace tea comparison.

The campaign video leans into Liquid Death humor, contrasting focused employees with chaotic Long Island Iced Tea results.

Liquid Death has decided to run a new campaign for its Death Island iced tea flavor by putting it up against the most famous competitor: the Long Island Iced Tea. Yes, it's an ad campaign about a false test, but who cares? It's comedy, which is what the brand aims for every time, as they show that office workers had better results drinking their tea compared to the alcoholic drink for a productive work day. Complete with a video showing off the "results." Enjoy the new campaign!

Which Iced Tea Held Up Better With Office Workers?

We gave one group of workers our iced tea with a boost of natural caffeine (equal to a diet soda), B vitamins, and less sugar. Then we gave another group Long Island Iced Teas packed with insane amounts of alcohol. After 9 hours of drinking in the office, Liquid Death Iced Tea was the clear winner in terms of likability and productivity. Liquid Death Iced Tea drinkers were at the top of their game, showing more productivity, better morale, and less likely to be seen by HR. Their Long Island counterparts were waking up on a conference table, crying in prison, or knocked out in a kiddie pool.

About Liquid Death

Liquid Death will not kill you. But make no mistake, our infinitely recyclable cans of premium low-calorie beverages will absolutely murder your thirst. And it doesn't stop there. After twerking on your thirst's grave, these ruthless cans will actually donate a portion of the proceeds to help kill plastic pollution. Why? For centuries, all the funniest and coolest marketing and branding was only done for unhealthy products like beer, fast food, candy, and junk food. But those days are over. Soon, Liquid Death will use health and humor to conquer the world and make all beverages Liquid Death for eternity. At which point we'll finally begin turning the human race into flesh batteries to power our giant marketing robots.

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