Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Armageddon, black panther, doctor doom, doomed, Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan and Stefano Nesi, namor

Yet Another Doctor Doom Marvel Comic, Now With Namor & Black Panther

Yet Another Doctor Doom Marvel Comic, Now With Namor And Black Panther, And Spinning Out of Avengers: Armageddon

Article Summary Marvel launches Black Panther/Namor: Doomed #1 in September 2026, a five-issue Doctor Doom series spinning out of Avengers: Armageddon.

Black Panther and Namor team up after demonic attacks on Wakanda and Atlantis force both kings into a descent into Hell.

In Hell, T'Challa and Namor encounter the wandering soul of Doctor Doom after his death in One World Under Doom.

Writers Ethan S. Parker and Griffin Sheridan tease major stakes as Doctor Doom, Namor, and Black Panther reshape Marvel monarchies.

Spinning out of Avengers: Armageddon and Captain America comes yet one more Doctor Doom comic from Marvel for September 2026, Black Panther/Namor: Doomed, a five-issue series.

BLACK PANTHER/NAMOR: DOOMED #1 (OF 5)

Written by ETHAN S. PARKER & GRIFFIN SHERIDAN

Art by STEFANO NESI

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

On Sale 9/2

BLACK PANTHER AND NAMOR JOIN FORCES TO DEFEND THEIR KINGDOMS FROM DEMONIC INVASION IN BLACK PANTHER/NAMOR: DOOMED! BLACK PANTHER AND NAMOR TRAPPED IN HELL…WITH DOOM!!! Black Panther and Namor must investigate Hell when Wakanda and Atlantis are attacked by demons! But once there, these rival kings discover they aren't alone, as they cross paths with the wandering soul of Doctor Doom! "The saga spins out of Avengers: Armageddon, where the pair take part in the Avengers' explosive battle with Red Hulk, and Captain America, where Doctor Doom was recently revealed to be in Hell following his death in One World Under Doom. Testing their uneasy bond like never before, T'Challa and Namor embark on a supernatural quest to the underworld to confront Doom after their respective kingdoms are attacked by demonic forces. What the two proud leaders discover about the nature of the threat—and about themselves—will topple the monarchies of the Marvel Universe forever…Spinning out of Avengers: Armageddon and Captain America, BLACK PANTHER/NAMOR: DOOMED, a five-issue series by Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan and Stefano Nesi, launches in September.

"Truly, we feel like the most fortunate writers on Earth to get to tell stories with any of the iconic heroes from the limitless sandbox of the Marvel Universe, let alone icons as monumental as T'Challa, Namor, and Victor Von Doom," Parker shared. "Black Panther is one of the coolest and most inspiring figures in all of fiction, and the Sub-Mariner's iconic rivalry with him as one of the founding members of Marvel dating back to 1939 is the most hilarious and compelling dynamic we could hope to put our own personal spin on. We can't wait to show readers the unimaginable dangers that lie ahead in this bold new era." "T'Challa, Namor, and Doom are among the richest characters comics have to offer," Sheridan added. "Not only are all three of them iconic in their own right, but the interpersonal relationships they have with each other seem to be an endless wellspring for enthralling stories. These are colossal characters, so we're throwing a story with colossal stakes at them – a story that finds Black Panther, Sub-Mariner, and Doctor Doom all in unique, new roles within the Marvel Universe. For those reasons and many others, working on DOOMED has been a real privilege."

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