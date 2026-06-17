Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: A’ja Wilson, general mills, wheaties

Wheaties Names A'ja Wilson As Latest Box Athlete

Wheaties heads to the WNBA for its latest box athlete, as A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces has become the latest player to capture the art

Article Summary Wheaties names Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson its latest box athlete, adding the WNBA icon to its champions legacy.

The limited-edition Wheaties box honors Wilson’s dominance, including MVP, Defensive Player, Finals MVP, and scoring feats.

Beyond basketball, Wheaties spotlights A’ja Wilson’s foundation work in dyslexia awareness, education equity, and empowerment.

A’ja Wilson’s Wheaties box arrives nationwide soon, with a special A’Two “A’Wheaties” sneaker debut set for August 8.

General Mills revealed the latest Wheaties box athlete, naming A'ja Wilson of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces the latest to take the cover. A three-time champion and multiple-time over MVP, Wilson has proved time and time again that she can dominate the court. Now she's taking over your breakfast as she will be featured on teh box for the next few months while the WNBA is at its peak of the season. We have mroe details from the company, along with a couple of quotes from the announcement, as these boxes will hit shelves shortly.

A'ja Wilson Takes Command Of The Court and Breakfast With Your Wheaties

For more than 100 years, Wheaties has featured prominent athletes on its cover, honoring what it means to be a champion — recognizing those who are the best in their sports, have broken barriers, and have made significant contributions to their communities and the world at large. With her new limited-edition box, Wilson joins the legendary roster of athletes featured on the Breakfast of Champions, further cementing her legacy as a leader whose influence extends far beyond the court. As well as with youth advocacy through the A'ja Wilson Foundation , where she champions causes close to her heart — including dyslexia awareness, education equity, and community empowerment.

Wilson's basketball resume is already one of the most decorated in the sport in just eight seasons in the league. Since becoming the number one pick in the WNBA Draft and Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year in 2018, she's built a legacy defined by dominance. In her 2025 WNBA championship season, Wilson became the first player in league history to win Kia WNBA MVP, Kia Defensive Player of the Year, Finals MVP and the scoring title in the same season. She's also made history with her NIKE signature shoes, the A'One and A'Two. As her new Wheaties box takes over shelves nationwide, A'ja will take the court on August 8, her birthday, in Player Exclusive A'Two's "A'Wheaties," in Minnesota, home of General Mills.

"Being on the cover of a Wheaties box is one of those things you grow up dreaming about," said A'ja Wilson. "For me, this is about showing every little girl what's possible when you dream big. I'm proud of the work, proud of the journey, and proud to partner with a brand that celebrates champions who keep pushing the game forward."

"A'ja is the definition of a Wheaties Champion — a generational talent whose leadership, resilience, and commitment to empowering others has set a new standard," said Emilie Knox, Vice President and Business Unit Director for Wheaties at General Mills. "She doesn't just dominate the game; she creates space for more girls and women to see themselves in it. We're proud to celebrate A'ja on the iconic orange box as she racks up wins on and off the court."

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