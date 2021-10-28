Mark Millar Is A Little Confused As To When His Comics Are Coming Out

On October the 15th, Bleeding Cool reported that amongst other titles, Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem #5 would be delayed a week by Image Comics, from the 20th of October to the 27th. There's a lot of it about. However, on October 19th, Mark Millar stated that it would be published on the 20th of October anyway and promoted it on his newsletter.

Well, it seems that Millar only just found out that it didn't get published last week, and came out yesterday instead. Although he seems to think that yesterday is today, writing this morning "There's something weird going on with distribution at the moment and a lot of stores didn't get last week's comics until this week, this week's comics coming next week like Marty McFly has dropped the almanac again and the timeline is a complete disaster. Thus, Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem #5 just hitting some stores today on the launch day for The Magic Order #1."

Well, yesterday, rather. Also no one has told Mark Millar that The Magic Order #1 has also been delayed a week, till next Wednesday. So all the promotion he is doing – including getting Screen rant to run the first issue of The Magic Order Vol 1 without the swear words or full-frontal male nudity (something I think ReedPOP would have also preferred) – is a week away from when it would have hit hardest.

Millar states "I've got the best artists in the world drawing these planned five volumes and just secured the artist for volume four the other week. This series means a lot to me and it's going to be one Hell of a live-action show when you see it on Netflix too. We've all been beavering away on this for some time." Last year, Netflix announced that Magic Order was not going forward at the broadcaster, but earlier this year, Mark Millar said it was again.

Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem #5 was published by Image Comics yesterday as a work-for-hire comic from Netflix, and Magic Order Vol 2 #1 will be out this coming Wednesday. Someone tell Millar that the next Jupiter's Legacy: Reqiuem #6 won't be out till at least the middle of December.

MAGIC ORDER 2 #1 (OF 6) CVR A IMMONEN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG210027

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Stuart Immonen

A magical turf war like you've never seen before! The London chapter of the Magic Order has entered the scene, and these tough Guy Ritchie-style gangsters have a problem with the Eastern European Warlocks moving into their territory. Can new leader Cordelia Moonstone keep the peace? Celebrate Halloween with the return of your favorite horror series, sequel to the smash-hit first volume by MARK MILLAR and OLIVIER COIPEL. This new arc is drawn by the peerless STUART IMMONEN (Empress, Star Wars, New Avengers) and is set to be as massive and captivating as the first.In Shops: Nov 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99 JUPITERS LEGACY REQUIEM #5 (OF 12) CVR A EDWARDS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG210240

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Tommy Lee Edwards

The aliens Lady Liberty found in space come to Earth and explain that their origins are identical to our world's heroes. Is there someone out there seeding the universe with superheroes? And for what purpose? Meanwhile, Skyfox is back doing what he does best, and that's fighting superheroes. But will his family ever forgive him?In Shops: Oct 27, 2021 SRP: $3.99 JUPITERS LEGACY REQUIEM #6 (OF 12) CVR A EDWARDS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SEP210177

(W) Mark Millar (A/CA) Tommy Lee Edwards

The first arc of the sequel to the smash-hit Netflix show comes to a stunning conclusion as Chloe and Brandon's children go head to head, and not everyone in this book is getting out alive. Just when you thought we couldn't top this series, it suddenly goes to the next level. Details of this extra-sized issue must be kept under wraps for story purposes, but you have our word – YOU WILL NOT be disappointed.In Shops: Dec 15, 2021 SRP: $5.99