Mark Millar Teases Netflix Comics With Frank Quitely & Travis Charest

Mark Millar has lots to tease from the Netflix Millarworld imprint for Image Comics, all based on pitches he's made to Netflix. Some of which may get made into TV shows and TV films, and others that won't. He states "this year also features projects from Frank Quitely Travis Charest, Karl Kerschl, Olivier Coipel and two big steals from Marvel and DC. These guys are two of the biggest artists of the past five years and your jaw will drop when you see who we've blogged." And that they will be announced on the 7th of May. Remember though that Millar – and some of the artists mentioned have a rather loose relationship with time as well as space. But the pages he has to show off are rather pretty, and promise much, Here's a look ahead.
