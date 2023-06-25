Posted in: AWA, Comics | Tagged: AWA, Mark Russell, Rumpus Room, seotember 2023, Solicits

Mark Russell & Ramon Rosana's Rumpus Room- AWA September 2023 Solicits

Mark Russell and Ramon Rosanas launch a new series, Rumpus Room from AWA Studios in their September 2023 solicits and solicitations.

Mark Russell and Ramon Rosanas launch a new series, Rumpus Room from AWA Studios in their September 2023 solicits and solicitations, alongside the latest issues of The Madness, Ribbon Queen and Sins Of The Salton Sea.

RUMPUS ROOM #1 (OF 5) CVR A HARRIS (MR)

AWA

JUL231416

JUL231417 – RUMPUS ROOM #1 (OF 5) CVR B ALLRED & ALLRED (MR) – 3.99

JUL231418 – RUMPUS ROOM #1 (OF 5) CVR C RUSSELL (MR) – 3.99

JUL231419 – RUMPUS ROOM #1 (OF 5) CVR D 15 COPY INCV HARRIS B&W (M – 3.99

(W) Mark Russell (A) Ramon Rosanas (CA) Tony Harris



Eisner Award-winning writer Mark Russell (NOT ALL ROBOTS) returns to AWA with his latest dark satire, with art by Ramon Rosanas (YEAR ZERO VOL. 1).

Meet Bob Schrunk, technocrat billionaire, collector of bad art, and victim of a hideous skin condition that can only be treated with a highly illicit and definitely not FDA-approved face cream that must be…harvested. From human beings.

Bob isn't unfair, though. He's happy to let his guests select who will be next to be sent from the Rumpus Room to their doom.

There's just one thing Bob doesn't know: One of his current guests is an undercover cop-and she's carrying a concealed gun.

In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: 3.99

THE MADNESS #2 (OF 6) CVR A ACO (MR)

AWA

JUL231420

JUL231421 – THE MADNESS #2 (OF 6) CVR B GIANGIORDANO (MR) – 3.99

JUL231422 – THE MADNESS #2 (OF 6) CVR C OTRAKJI PUNK ROCK HOMAGE (MR) – 3.99

JUL231423 – THE MADNESS #2 (OF 6) CVR D 15 COPY INCV B&W GIANGIORDANO (M – 3.99

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A) David Lorenzo (A / CA) Aco

The imaginary friend from Sarah's childhood has returned as a murderous alter ego. The Madness has completely taken over Sarah, and it's determined to track down and destroy the people who killed her family. They know she survived their attempted hit, but is there anything they can do to stop her?

In Shops: Sep 13, 2023

SRP: 3.99

THE RIBBON QUEEN #3 (OF 8) CVR A SHALVEY (MR)

AWA

JUL231424

JUL231425 – THE RIBBON QUEEN #3 (OF 8) CVR B DEODATO JR & CANOLA JR (MR) – 3.99

JUL231426 – THE RIBBON QUEEN #3 (OF 8) CVR C HORROR POSTER HOMAGE (MR) – 3.99

JUL231427 – THE RIBBON QUEEN #3 (OF 8) CVR D 15 COPY INCV B&W SHALVEY (M – 3.99

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Jacen Burrows, Guillermo Ortego (CA) Declan Shalvey

Detective Amy Sun now realizes she is not the only one on the trail of a crew of corrupt cops within her own precinct. An invisible force has already torn two men to shreds and shows no signs of stopping. And things are about to get even weirder. The victim whose murder Detective Sun is investigating just got up and walked out of the morgue. How soon before their paths cross?

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SINS OF THE SALTON SEA #4 (OF 5) CVR A BRADSTREET (MR)

AWA

JUL231428

JUL231429 – SINS OF THE SALTON SEA #4 (OF 5) CVR B PHILLIPS (MR) – 3.99

JUL231430 – SINS OF THE SALTON SEA #4 (OF 5) CVR C FILM NOIR HOMAGE (MR) – 3.99

JUL231431 – SINS OF THE SALTON SEA #4 (OF 5) CVR D 15 COPY INCV B&W (MR) – 3.99

(W) Ed Brisson (A) C. P. Smith (CA) Tim Bradstreet

The leader of the Sons of the Salton Sea reveals the cult's motivations to a captive Jasper, and it is nothing less than saving the world from certain doom. Silver's attempt to escape is foiled when his new friends betray him for reward money. And a distraught Wyatt is confronted by a True Believer who wants to convert him to the Sons' cause.

In Shops: Sep 06, 2023

SRP: 3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!