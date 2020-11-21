First Appearance Of Martian Manhunter On Auction Today At Heritage

Martian Manhunter doesn't get the due he is deserved. Sure, us comic folk know and appreciate him for the most part, but the general public is doing themselves a disservice not knowing the joy of reading a comic book starring J'onn J'onzz. Even comic fans tend to forget him until they see him in something. For instance: how many of you had no idea that his first appearance was in Detective Comics #225? I bet a good chunk of you. This first appearance of Martian Manhunter, a graded copy on auction today at Heritage Auctions, part of lot #7236, is an underappreciated key book. CGC graded 5.0, it has a few hours left to bid and is currently at an affordable $3,300. Even cooler, this copy is from the Alfred Pennyworth Collection. Check out the copy down below.

Martian Manhunter Should Be In Your Collection

Detective Comics #225 (DC, 1955) CGC VG/FN 5.0 Off-white to white pages. The origin and first appearance of J'onn J'onzz, the Martian Manhunter is currently tied for the #83 position on Overstreet's list of Top 100 Golden Age Comics. The book, of course, features Batman and Robin. Win Mortimer cover. Sheldon Moldoff, Joe Certa, and Ruben Moreira art. Overstreet 2020 VG 4.0 value = $2,800; FN 6.0 value = $4,200. CGC census 11/20: 22 in 5.0, 63 higher. From the Alfred Pennyworth Collection.

Looking at those CGC census numbers, you can see how tough this book is to get; there are not a ton of copies flooding the market. If you want to add this copy of Martian Manhunter's first appearance to your collection, you can go here and bid on it. There are only a few hours left, so don't hesitate. While there, you can check out everything else taking bids at Heritage Auctions Dallas Lot #7236 this weekend; there are some really rare and interesting pieces in this round of items.