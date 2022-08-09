Martin Shkreli Gets a DC Comics Batman Allegory as Marvin Falcone

Martin Shkreli was a hedge fund manager and former chief executive officer of the pharmaceutical firms Retrophin and Turing Pharmaceuticals. He was best known for being a "pharma bro", and for raising the Turing Pharmaceuticals price of the antiparasitic drug Daraprim by over 5000%, from $13.50 to $750 a pill. Five years ago, Shkreli was convicted for securities fraud charged and sentenced to seven years, fined $7.4 million with further fines of $64.6 million in a civil case. He was released from jail early in May this year and is currently launching a drug discovery business.

Previous to the case, Martin Shkreli was also the buyer of the Wu-Tang Clan album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin at auction for $2 million. The band's seventh studio album, recorded in secret for over seven years, had only one copy printed and put up for auction, with the stipulation that it could not be commercially exploited until the 22nd century, but could be played at listening parties. After the conviction, the federal court seized assets belonging to Shkreli, including Once Upon a Time in Shaolin which was then sold on to NFT collectors PleasrDAO for $4 million.

And today's Batman: Urban Legends #18 from DC Comics seems to recreate Martin Shkreli as Marvin Falcone, of the Gotham crime family and nephew of Carmine Falcone, as a "pharma bro and grade A D-bag" who has bought the only copy of the Shaolin's Qquad new album, The Seven Deadly Venoms, to be played only for the rich…

Will Martin Shkreli decide to buy up every single copy?

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #18 CVR A LIAM SHARP

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Liam Sharp

A STRING OF NEW SAGAS BEGINS! Written by Tini Howard, Blake Howard, Brandon Thomas, Chris Burnham, Henry Barajas and Greg Hahn Art by Rosi Kampe, Alberto Jimenez Albuquerque, Chris Burnham and Sergio Acuna Tini Howard and Blake Howard pen an epic Batman story! Batman and the Outsiders have to save the Signal from burning out! A new mystery begins, starring Alfred Pennyworth before his passing, from all-star creator Chris Burnham! And in a story from Batman's past, the Dark Knight must team up with Etrigan the Demon to stop the Reincarnators!

Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 08/09/2022