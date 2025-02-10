Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: donald duck, iron man

Marvel Asks What If Donald Duck Became Iron Man?

Article Summary Marvel Italia presents a unique mashup: Donald Duck becomes Iron Man in a new "What If...?" one-shot comic.

Donald must outsmart the Beagle Boys and protect Uncle Scrooge's fortune in a new high-tech suit of armor.

Creators Luca Barbieri, Steve Behling, and Donald Soffritti deliver a fresh twist on the Iron Man origin tale.

Featuring artwork from Mark Brooks, Dan Panosian, and Phil Noto, this comic will be released on May 28.

Rob Liefeld is right, Marvel Vs Star Wars can only be weeks away at this stage. But anyway, Marvel Italia has combined their love for the Marvel and the Duck with What If… Donald Duck Became Iron Man? From Luca Barbieri, Steve Behling and Donald Soffritt.

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME IRON MAN #1

Written by LUCA BARBIERI & STEVE BEHLING

Art and Cover by DONALD SOFFRITTI

Variant Cover by MARK BROOKS

Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

Virgin Variant Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

FROM FOWL TO SHELL "From assembling as Ea-HEAD! Donald Duck finds himself in the clutches of the Beagle Boys, forced to build a machine designed to crack into his Uncle Scrooge's Money Bin! Donald has other plans and builds the ultimate suit of armor! Can the fearless fowl foil the plans of the Beagle Boys and make it to his date with Daisy Duck? On Sale 5/28rth's Mightiest Heroes to taking a fateful space voyage as Marvel's First Family, Mickey Mouse and the gang have been putting their own spin on foundational Marvel stories this past year in hit DISNEY & MARVEL WHAT IF…? one-shots. The fun continues this May when Donald Duck soars the sky as the Invincible Iron Man in MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME IRON MAN #1. Inspired by the very first appearance of Iron Man in Tales of Suspense #39 by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, Don Heck and Jack Kirby, MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME IRON MAN #1 sees a team of acclaimed Disney comic creators—writer Luca Barbieri and Steve Behling and artist Donald Soffritti—deliver a quack-tastic twist on Tony Stark's groundbreaking origin story. Packed with all the mischief and hijinks fans expect from a Donald Duck adventure, the one-shot spotlights a rare side of the world's most famous duck as Donald uses his genius intellect to become a high-flying armored avenger!

With covers by Mark Brooks, Dan Panosian, and Phil Noto.

