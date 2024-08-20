Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Minnie Mouse, what if

Marvel Asks...What If Minnie Mouse Was Captain Marvel? From Steve Behling, Luca Barbieri, and Giada Perissinotto for November.

Marvel is continuing its Italian comic book crossovers between Marcle and Disney, with What If Minnie Became Captain Marvel? from Steve Behling, Luca Barbieri, and Giada Perissinotto for November. This will follow What If Donald Duck Became Wolverine? and What If Donald Duck Became Thor? The last one had Gyro Gearloose turning Donald Duck into Wepon X. Yes, it was weird. This could be weirder.

"Over the last year, the Marvel mythos has been infused with Disney magic in new What If…? one-shots that put Mickey Mouse and the gang into landmark Marvel comic sagas! Following Donald Duck's remarkable adventures as Wolverine and Thor, Minnie steps up to take on the mantle of one of Marvel's most iconic female super heroes this November in MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MINNIE BECAME CAPTAIN MARVEL #1!

"Crafted by a team of accomplished Disney comic creators—writers Steve Behling and Luca Barbieri along with artist Giada Perissinotto—MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? MINNIE BECAME CAPTAIN MARVEL will put a unique spin on Carol Danvers' super hero origins, as told in 1977's Ms. Marvel #1-4 by industry legends Gerry Conway, John Buscema, Chris Claremont, Joe Sinnott, Jim Mooney and David Anthony Kraft. See Minnie tackle the mystery of her mysterious new cosmic powers and take first flight as Ms. Marvel in this thrilling saga that also features Peg Leg Pete as the villainous Scorpion and includes appearances by classic Disney stars like Scrooge McDuck and more!

"WHAT IS THE SECRET PAST OF MINNIE MOUSE? Our story finds The Chronicle newspaper reporter Minnie Mouse tasked with an exposé on a new hero on the scene in Duckburg, CAPTAIN MARVEL! But Peg Leg Pete – Scorpion complicates her plans with an attack on the Chronicle building! To make matters worse, John D. Rockerduck and the Beagle Boys attack Scrooge McDuck's money bin, and when Captain Marvel shows up to stop them, Minnie discovers an incredible secret about her past! What is Minnie's connection to Duckburg's sensational new hero, Captain Marvel?

"Steve, Luca and Giada perfectly capture the spirit of Carol Danvers' origin, a real nostalgic treat with a Disney twist. Guaranteed to be the most fun comic of the month!" Editor Mark Paniccia said. "