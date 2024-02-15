Marvel Brings Back Strange Academy For Blood Hunt

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Blood Hunt, strange academy

Strange Academy: Blood Hunt returns the Humberto Ramos-created Louisiana-set magical academy of the Marvel Universe by Daniel José Older and Luigi Zagaria.

Strange Academy: Blood Hunt returns the Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos-created New Orleans-set magical academy of the Marvel Universe by Daniel José Older and Luigi Zagaria.

The beloved cast of young sorcerers will take it upon themselves to free Earth from the eternal night by diving into the dark pages of the legendary—and immensely dangerous—Darkhold!

The vampire onslaught of BLOOD HUNT knows no bounds, reaching all the way down to New Orleans, Louisiana, home of the Strange Academy! Doyle Dormammu, Zoe Laveau, Shaylee Moonpeddle, Germán Aguilar, and Toth get embroiled in an adventure that will take them around the Marvel Universe and right into the center of the BLOOD HUNT action! Their mission: find the ancient Darkhold and cast the spell that will destroy all vampires. There's just one problem… Agatha Harkness boldly transformed the Darkhold into a child in last year's CONTEST OF CHAOS!

"As a huge fan of the incredible work of Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos, I was beyond honored to be able to jump into the world of Strange Academy!" Older said. "And what better way to do it than in this epic crossover event? Truly a comic writer's dream come true. I've spent the past couple weeks walking around my home city of New Orleans, dreaming up thrilling adventures for these kids, and I can't wait to watch them come to life in Luigi Zagaria's brilliant art."

"I'm a big fan of Strange Academy. It attracted me immediately from the first issue and I loved the work done by Skottie Young and Humberto Ramos. I already walked through the gates of the academy last year in MIDNIGHT SUNS, and the chance to create pages of something so new thrills me," Zagaria shared. "Drawing the kids' various forms of magic, each full of color, and contrasting them with the dark tones of the story has been inspiring, and knowing that this will be part of a crossover involving the entire Marvel Universe excites me."