Marvel Runs "Rest In Power" Chadwick Boseman Tributes On Comic Covers

Marvel Comics has revealed the "trade dress" cover of comic books being published this week, with cover banners in tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the actor who played T'Challa, the Black Panther, in the Captain America, Avengers and Black Panther movies. The banner, reading "Rest In Power. Chadwick Boseman. 1976-2020" is running on the covers of this week's comic books from Marvel, Spider-Man #4, Spider-Man Noir #4, The Immortal She-Hulk, Maestro #2, Juggernaut #1, Fantastic Four: Antithesis #2, Spider-Woman #4, Star Wars Bounty Hunters #5, and Daredevil #22, reproduced below. These covers will be the main cover of each title rather than each variant. It won't apply to reprint titles being published and there are also titles published on different schedules that won't have this on their cover, this week at least. The banner is likely to run across titles for weeks to come. Here are the covers as revealed so far.

Chadwick Boseman passed away on the 28th of August, 2020, from colon cancer. His family released a statement

It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to Stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Boseman began his acting career in television in the early 2000s with appearances in shows such as ER, CSI: NY, Cold Case, Castle, Justified and Fringe before making the transition to movies. An actor with uncommon intensity and charisma, he made a movie career out of playing historical and mythical icons, from baseball legend Jackie Robinson in 42 to Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Justice in the Supreme Court in Marshall to singer James Brown in Get On Up. His most popular role is probably as King T'Challa, the Black Panther. His debut as T'Challa was in Captain America: Civil War before appearing in Black Panther, then again in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He was to star in the sequel to Black Panther. He had already contributed his voice as T'Challa in an upcoming episode of Marvel's animated series What If? Avengers: Endgame now marks his final appearance as T'Challa.

His first major role after Black Panther was the underrated New York City police thriller 21 Bridges where he played a relentless cop on a night-long manhunt for a duo of vicious gunmen through Manhattan. His final two movies would be Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, now on Netflix, and the movie adaptation of August Wilson's classic play Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which is currently in postproduction.