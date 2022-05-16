Marvel Comics Announces Final Conan Stories… For Now

Over the weekend, coming out of Lake Comic Comic Art Festival in Italy, Bleeding Cool broke the news breaking out of Lake Como Comic Art Festival, that Marvel Comics would no longer have the Conan The Barbarian license for new comics. As the license was reverting back to its original owners, Cabinet Entertainment, who plan to publish their own titles. We also reported that the CEO of Cabinet Entertainment, Fredrik Malmberg had posted on Twitter "What's your dream team for a Conan comic – must list writer, colorist, artist. GO!" with some fun responses.

And as I get home to my hobbit hole in London. Marvel Comics issues a statement telling people to "Dive Back Into Conan's Epic Stories In The Final Issues Of King Conan And Upcoming Trade Collections" and that "Marvel's new adventures in the Hyborian Age wrap up in King Conan this Summer, but it's not the last fans will see of Conan!"

This July, Jason Aaron's epic KING CONAN #6 will mark the end of Marvel Comic's new adventures into the Hyborian Age, but the fan-favorite character will continue to appear in several exciting stories including the upcoming trade collections and omnibuses. This September, fans can check out CONAN THE BARBARIAN EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS — VENGEANCE IN ASGALUN TPB Volume #6 in the Conan the Barbarian Epic Collections. The book is written by Roy Thomas, penciled by John Buscema and Howard Chaykin, with a cover by Gil Kane. In the book, Conan the Barbarian and the pirate queen Bêlit continue their quest to reclaim her rightful place on the throne of Asgalun! To do so, they must descend deep down the River Styx into Luxur — the capital city of Stygia, land of snake-worshippers — in search of Bêlit's father. Along the way, they'll encounter raiders off the coast of Shem and the famous — and deadly — Hawk-Riders of Harakht! The journey also takes Conan to the Lost Valley of Iskander as he pursues the powerful Eye of Set and into swamps where a sultry witch and man-dragons threaten to devour him alive! Then Conan is joined by one of the fiercest allies he'll ever know: the formidable fighter and skilled mage Zula!

And to finish the year, this December, Marvel will release CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 10 HC MCFARLANE COVER. The omnibus is written by Roy Thomas with Sandy Plunkett and Bill Wray, penciled by Michael Docherty and Gary Hartle with Sandy Plunkett, Tony Dezuniga, Dave Hoover, E.R. Cruz, John Watkiss and Bill Wray, with covers by Todd McFarlane and Jim Lee. The writer who made Robert E. Howard's CONAN THE BARBARIAN one of the most popular and influential comics in Marvel history, Roy Thomas, returned to close out the series' record-setting original run! With artist collaborators Michael Docherty and Gary Hartle, Thomas charted a path for Conan that took him from the shores of the Western Sea to the top of the Mount of Crom, from the desert lands fringing the Vilayet Sea to the deadly forests of the Pictish wilderness, reconnecting with the classic legacy of Howard but also bringing in contemporary additions to the Conan mythos like the Devourer of Souls, the sword-thief Isparana and Varnae, First Lord of Vampires — as well as old favorites Red Sonja and Zula! Don't miss the end of this extraordinary journey this Summer, and stay tuned for more details on upcoming Conan trade collections and omnibuses including:

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 8 HC ARTHUR ADAMS COVER

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 8 HC ISHERWOOD COVER

CONAN THE KING: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC JOHN BUSCEMA COVER

KING CONAN TRADE PAPERBACK

KING CONAN CHRONICLES EPIC COLLECTION: PHANTOMS AND PHOENIXES TPB

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 9 HC HIGGINS COVER

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 9 HC JIM LEE COVER

SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 8 HC KLEIN COVER