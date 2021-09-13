Marvel Comics Now Calls Alternate Versions "Variants" (Spoilers)

The Disney+ TV series Loki introduced a new word to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for parallel dimension versions of characters, called Variants, spinning out of the One True Timeline. A subtle reflection of comic books' modern tendencies to have variant covers, the term stuck, and is now likely to be reflected in upcoming movies, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange: Multiverse Of Madness. But now, just as Infinity Stones replaced Infinite Gems, and Nick Fury is… well… Samuel Jackson, it looks like the main Marvel Comics continuity will also be calling parallel dimensional versions of people by the same name.

That's if this page from this week's Fantastic Four #35, the (late) 60th anniversary of the Fantastic Four by Dan Slott and John Romita is anything to go by. As Kang, all timelines, variants, and versions of the time-travelling conqueror gather together.

With Scion representing himself as the Kang At The End Of Time. Of course, there's no reason anyone actually has to believe him…

FANTASTIC FOUR #35

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210510

(W) Dan Slott, Mark Waid (A) John Romita, More (CA) Mark Brooks

A TITANIC 60TH ANNIVERSARY ISSUE!

The entire Kang bloodline is out to destroy every era of the Fantastic Four! How can Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny hope to survive simultaneous attacks across their lifetimes by Rama Tut, the Scarlet Centurion, Kang the Conqueror and Kang's final descendant, the sinister Scion?! Join the FF and some special surprise guest stars as John Romita Jr. returns to Marvel and joins forces with writer Dan Slott for this celebratory adventure! Marvel's First Family will literally never be the same again!

Plus: Mark Waid and Paul Renaud deliver dramatic new insights into the origin of the fabulous foursome in an all-new anniversary tale!

Rated T In Shops: Sep 15, 2021 SRP: $9.99