Fantastic Four #35 Preview: Celebrating 60 Years the Marvel Way

The 10th anniversary is traditionally tin. The twenty-fifth is silver. The fiftieth is gold. And the sixtieth anniversary? That one is traditionally celebrated with a $10 comic book with a crapload of variant covers. And Marvel is nothing if not married to tradition. Check out a preview of Fantastic Four #35 below.

FANTASTIC FOUR #35

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210510

JUN210511 – FANTASTIC FOUR #35 JRJR VAR – $9.99

JUN210512 – FANTASTIC FOUR #35 TORQUE VAR – $9.99

JUN210515 – FANTASTIC FOUR #35 COLA VAR – $9.99

JUN210516 – FANTASTIC FOUR #35 NETEASE MARVEL GAMES VAR – $9.99

(W) Dan Slott, Mark Waid (A) John Romita, More (CA) Mark Brooks

A TITANIC 60TH ANNIVERSARY ISSUE!

The entire Kang bloodline is out to destroy every era of the Fantastic Four! How can Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny hope to survive simultaneous attacks across their lifetimes by Rama Tut, the Scarlet Centurion, Kang the Conqueror and Kang's final descendant, the sinister Scion?! Join the FF and some special surprise guest stars as John Romita Jr. returns to Marvel and joins forces with writer Dan Slott for this celebratory adventure! Marvel's First Family will literally never be the same again!

Plus: Mark Waid and Paul Renaud deliver dramatic new insights into the origin of the fabulous foursome in an all-new anniversary tale!

Rated T

In Shops: 9/15/2021

SRP: $9.99