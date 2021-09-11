Fantastic Four #35 Preview: Celebrating 60 Years the Marvel Way

The 10th anniversary is traditionally tin. The twenty-fifth is silver. The fiftieth is gold. And the sixtieth anniversary? That one is traditionally celebrated with a $10 comic book with a crapload of variant covers. And Marvel is nothing if not married to tradition. Check out a preview of Fantastic Four #35 below.
FANTASTIC FOUR #35
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210510
JUN210511 – FANTASTIC FOUR #35 JRJR VAR – $9.99
JUN210512 – FANTASTIC FOUR #35 TORQUE VAR – $9.99
JUN210515 – FANTASTIC FOUR #35 COLA VAR – $9.99
JUN210516 – FANTASTIC FOUR #35 NETEASE MARVEL GAMES VAR – $9.99
(W) Dan Slott, Mark Waid (A) John Romita, More (CA) Mark Brooks
A TITANIC 60TH ANNIVERSARY ISSUE!
The entire Kang bloodline is out to destroy every era of the Fantastic Four! How can Reed, Sue, Ben and Johnny hope to survive simultaneous attacks across their lifetimes by Rama Tut, the Scarlet Centurion, Kang the Conqueror and Kang's final descendant, the sinister Scion?! Join the FF and some special surprise guest stars as John Romita Jr. returns to Marvel and joins forces with writer Dan Slott for this celebratory adventure! Marvel's First Family will literally never be the same again!
Plus: Mark Waid and Paul Renaud deliver dramatic new insights into the origin of the fabulous foursome in an all-new anniversary tale!
Rated T
In Shops: 9/15/2021
SRP: $9.99
Cover image for JUN210510 FANTASTIC FOUR #35, by (W) Dan Slott, Mark Waid (A) John Romita, More (CA) Mark Brooks, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUN210511 FANTASTIC FOUR #35 JRJR VAR, by (W) Dan Slott, Mark Waid (A) John Romita, More, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUN210512 FANTASTIC FOUR #35 TORQUE VAR, by (W) Dan Slott, Mark Waid (A) John Romita, More (CA) Elizabeth Torque, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUN210515 FANTASTIC FOUR #35 COLA VAR, by (W) Dan Slott, Mark Waid (A) John Romita, More (CA) Betsy Cola, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUN210516 FANTASTIC FOUR #35 NETEASE MARVEL GAMES VAR, by (W) Dan Slott, Mark Waid (A) John Romita, More (CA) Netease, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210510 FANTASTIC FOUR #35, by (W) Dan Slott, Mark Waid (A) John Romita, More (CA) Mark Brooks, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210510 FANTASTIC FOUR #35, by (W) Dan Slott, Mark Waid (A) John Romita, More (CA) Mark Brooks, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210510 FANTASTIC FOUR #35, by (W) Dan Slott, Mark Waid (A) John Romita, More (CA) Mark Brooks, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210510 FANTASTIC FOUR #35, by (W) Dan Slott, Mark Waid (A) John Romita, More (CA) Mark Brooks, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210510 FANTASTIC FOUR #35, by (W) Dan Slott, Mark Waid (A) John Romita, More (CA) Mark Brooks, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210510 FANTASTIC FOUR #35, by (W) Dan Slott, Mark Waid (A) John Romita, More (CA) Mark Brooks, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUN210510 FANTASTIC FOUR #35, by (W) Dan Slott, Mark Waid (A) John Romita, More (CA) Mark Brooks, in stores Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.